Blackrock face the Barrs on Sunday in the Cork showpiece.
Watch: Legends and local schoolkids show their support for Rockies 

ROCK AND ROLL: The boys of St Anthony's National School, Cork show their support for Blackrock. Included are staff members Leah MacCurtin, Kate Leneghan, Ciarán Cormack and June Sherlock. Picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 20:00

After 40 years apart, you can understand the excitement levels at this reunion.

Old rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr's face off in a county final for the first time since 1982 on Sunday.

On Thursday, Examiner Sport's Therese O'Callaghan and Dan Linehan sampled the atmosphere in Blackrock, met legend Jimmy Brohan, club stalwarts, visited the next generation in local schools and much more.  

 

Tomorrow, we'll bring the colour from the Barrs' camp.

Watch St Finbarr's v Blackrock in the biggest day in Cork hurling from 1pm on Sunday. Our five-hour broadcast -- including the Premier IHC decider at 2pm -- is all part of the bundle available to existing Irish Examiner subscribers - a special price of €5 per month. The Cork hurling finals double bill is also available to pay-per-view customers on the day for €12. 

Learn more and log in here.

