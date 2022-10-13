Watch: Legends and local schoolkids show their support for Rockies 

After 40 years apart, you can understand the excitement levels at this reunion.
Old rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr's face off in a county final for the first time since 1982 on Sunday.
On Thursday, Examiner Sport's Therese O'Callaghan and Dan Linehan sampled the atmosphere in Blackrock, met legend Jimmy Brohan, club stalwarts, visited the next generation in local schools and much more.
Tomorrow, we'll bring the colour from the Barrs' camp.
