Boidu Sayeh: Season out of spotlight does the trick as Westmeath footballer falls for football again 

Boidu Sayeh has no regrets about missing Westmeath's Tailteann Cup triumph after taking the year out to focus on his mental health.

The 26-year-old defender and recent Ultimate Hell Week contestant was a notable absentee throughout his county's successful season.

He said he fell out of love with the game and started to view it as a chore but has rekindled his passion and is desperate to play for the county again.

New Westmeath coach and Rosemount clubmate John Keane has invited Sayeh back for 2023 and the corner-back was due to chat with boss Dessie Dolan last night.

"I wasn't disappointed not being involved this year because for me it was more a mental health issue," said Sayeh. "I wanted to sort out my own stuff that was going on.

"I needed a bit of a break from it, I needed to get my head right, to fall in love with playing GAA again.

"The only reason we all play this sport is because we love it. I was not loving it. I didn't really want to be there. It impacted on my season last year, I started playing poorly in a few games and I needed to step away from it to focus on myself.

"Now this year I'm eager to get back, I can't wait to get back. I was chatting to John Keane, he said, 'Do you want to come back in?' I said, 'Hell, yeah!" I'm already in the gym ready and eager. I'm trying to get my body right. I can't wait to get back."

