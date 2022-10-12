Harty Cup: Five players to watch

The Munster Colleges Dr Harty Cup (Senior Hurling) gets underway Wednesday with 14 schools competing to get their hands on one of the most coveted trophies in GAA
ONE TO WATCH: Dungourney's Jack Leahy will be one of Midleton's key men as they begin their Harty Cup campaign. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 11:27
TJ Galvin

The Munster Colleges Dr Harty Cup (Senior Hurling) gets underway Wednesday with 14 schools competing to get their hands on one of the most coveted trophies in GAA.

You can read our extensive preview here.

Here are five players to watch out for as the competition gets underway.

Diarmuid Stritch (Ardscoil Rís)

A Clare minor in 2022 and a member of the Ardscoil panel which won the All-Ireland colleges last year, the Clonlara clubman is a classy player who will likely be Ardscoil's key forward.

Cillian Tobin (Fermoy)

The Bride Rovers star is the key man in arguably the strongest of the Cork schools this year. The forward, who has been playing for Bride Rovers in the Cork Senior A Hurling championship, will require close marking from whoever is detailed on him.

Jack Leahy (Midleton)

Leahy has been in outstanding form in helping Dungourney to the Cork Intermediate A hurling title. An All-Ireland minor winner with Cork in 2021, he was selected at full forward in the Minor All-Star team of the same year.

Ross O'Sullivan (North Mon)

O'Sullivan was Cork's top scorer in this year's minor championship. Deadly accurate from frees and from play, the Na Piarsaigh man will need to have a big campaign for the Cork school to advance.

James Hegarty (St Flannans)

Centre back is arguably the key position on any hurling team and Hegarty's selection in that pivotal role on the Minor All-Star team of 2022 tells you all you need to know about the Inagh-Kilnamona man. Rock solid for Clare in this year's minor championship.

