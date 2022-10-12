Draw for 2023 provincial championships takes place on Saturday

The draw for the 2023 provincial football championships will take place this Saturday, live on RTÉ Radio 1.

Due to the round-robin format in hurling no draws are needed.

There will be a new structure in the football championship next year with the National League having a say in the All-Ireland series.

The league standings and the outcome of the provincial games will determine which sides compete for the Sam Maguire and which compete for the Tailteann Cup.

The Sam Maguire competition will be made up of the eight provincial finalists as well as the next-best eight counties based on their league ranking. Westmeath are already guaranteed a place as the reigning Tailteann Cup champions.

If a Division 3 or 4 team reaches their provincial final they then will be included in the group phase, which means that the lowest-ranked Division 2 team that didn't reach a provincial final drops down to the Tailteann Cup.

In each province, certain criteria will apply.

Connacht: New York v Leitrim and London v Sligo - pre-determined pairings - and two from Galway, Mayo and Roscommon will make up the quarter-finals.

Leinster: Last year's semi-finalists Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath receive a bye to the quarters, with one from Carlow, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow also getting a bye to the last-eight stage.

Munster: Last season's finalists Limerick and Kerry will be seeded to the semi-finals.

Ulster: Because they were drawn in this year's preliminary round, Fermanagh and Tyrone will get byes to quarter-finals, as does the 2021 preliminary round pairing of Donegal and Down.