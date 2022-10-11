Early goal blitz seals Munster College football title for St Flannan's

Munster PPS U15FC final: St FIannan's 5-17 St Francis College, Rochestown 3-7.

A dominant first half paved the way for a comprehensive St Flannan’s win in the Munster U15 A Colleges Football Final at Ballyagran, Co Limerick on Tuesday.

Rochestown had no answer for Flannan’s imperious full forward line that accounted for 5-3 over the hour. Leon Talty and Graham Ball both raised a pair of green flags with Luke Vaughan rounding out the goalscoring late on.

Ball was the first to find the net after ten while Rochestown had to wait until the 15th for Cillian Murphy to get their opener to make it 1-1 to 0-1.

By the time they next scored, St Flannan’s had almost put the game to bed. Eoin O’Connor replied instantaneously before Talty finished low into the corner, being set free by Dara Kennedy. Rory Ralph then added his name to the scoresheet before Murphy had Rochestown’s second.

Again, the Clare school hit back with a flurry, Ball grabbing a second after some nice work down the sideline from Vaughan while a pair of Kennedy frees rounded out the half with Flannan’s leading 3-6 to 0-2.

Any hope of a Rochestown comeback was quickly quenched with Talty fetching his own ball 30 yards from goal before turning his man and finishing with aplomb just three minutes after the restart.

Flannan’s appeared to be in cruise control when Rochestown eventually breached their rearguard, Ciaran Fitzgerald pouncing on a short effort from Diarmuid O’Donoghue. The deficit was back to ten with just over fifteen to play as Murphy fired a blistering effort into the top corner, giving Cian McAllister no chance in the Flannan’s net.

However, Flannans' Eoin O’Connor was on hand to curb their momentum, starting and finishing a move that ended a fifteen-minute spell without a score. Vaughan killed off the contest with his goal on 55 minutes as they moved 13-clear once more.

Thomas Murray did grab Rochestown’s third goal with the final score of the day, but it was in vain as St Flannan’s Dara Kennedy deservedly raised the Taft cup aloft to the delight of a strong Ennis crowd.

ST FLANNAN’S: C McAllister; S Meere, M Kennedy, G Fitzgerald; D Lyne, D Mahon, R Ralph; TJ Moore, Dara Kennedy (0-4, 3f); L Keane (0-1) (C Thornton 58), E O’Connor (0-2) (J Barry 60), K Doyle (C Daly 41); L Vaughan (1-0) (T Hehir 58), L Talty (2-1), G Bell (2-2).

ROCHESTOWN: R Hourihan; A Al Steif (P Rudden, HT), J Gordon, C Barry (L Dorney, HT); S Whyte, D O’Donoghue, C Griffin (J Culligan, HT); D O’Connor (0-2), L Collins; T Murray (1-1), B Corkery Delaney (0-1, free), C Hanratty; N Duane 0-1 (A Hurley 47), C Fitzgerald (1-0), C Murphy (1-2, 1f).

Referee: S Carey (Limerick)