Early goal blitz seals Munster College football title for St Flannan's

St Francis, Rochestown had no answer for Flannan’s imperious full forward line that accounted for 5-3 over the hour.
Early goal blitz seals Munster College football title for St Flannan's

St Flannan's captain Dara Kennedy lifts the Cup after winning the Munster PPS U15 Football Championship final against Rochestown at Ballyagran

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 16:29
Jack Neville, Ballyagran

Munster PPS U15FC final: St FIannan's 5-17 St Francis College, Rochestown 3-7.

A dominant first half paved the way for a comprehensive St Flannan’s win in the Munster U15 A Colleges Football Final at Ballyagran, Co Limerick on Tuesday.

Rochestown had no answer for Flannan’s imperious full forward line that accounted for 5-3 over the hour. Leon Talty and Graham Ball both raised a pair of green flags with Luke Vaughan rounding out the goalscoring late on.

Ball was the first to find the net after ten while Rochestown had to wait until the 15th for Cillian Murphy to get their opener to make it 1-1 to 0-1.

By the time they next scored, St Flannan’s had almost put the game to bed. Eoin O’Connor replied instantaneously before Talty finished low into the corner, being set free by Dara Kennedy. Rory Ralph then added his name to the scoresheet before Murphy had Rochestown’s second.

Again, the Clare school hit back with a flurry, Ball grabbing a second after some nice work down the sideline from Vaughan while a pair of Kennedy frees rounded out the half with Flannan’s leading 3-6 to 0-2.

Any hope of a Rochestown comeback was quickly quenched with Talty fetching his own ball 30 yards from goal before turning his man and finishing with aplomb just three minutes after the restart.

Flannan’s appeared to be in cruise control when Rochestown eventually breached their rearguard, Ciaran Fitzgerald pouncing on a short effort from Diarmuid O’Donoghue. The deficit was back to ten with just over fifteen to play as Murphy fired a blistering effort into the top corner, giving Cian McAllister no chance in the Flannan’s net.

However, Flannans' Eoin O’Connor was on hand to curb their momentum, starting and finishing a move that ended a fifteen-minute spell without a score. Vaughan killed off the contest with his goal on 55 minutes as they moved 13-clear once more. 

Thomas Murray did grab Rochestown’s third goal with the final score of the day, but it was in vain as St Flannan’s Dara Kennedy deservedly raised the Taft cup aloft to the delight of a strong Ennis crowd.

ST FLANNAN’S: C McAllister; S Meere, M Kennedy, G Fitzgerald; D Lyne, D Mahon, R Ralph; TJ Moore, Dara Kennedy (0-4, 3f); L Keane (0-1) (C Thornton 58), E O’Connor (0-2) (J Barry 60), K Doyle (C Daly 41); L Vaughan (1-0) (T Hehir 58), L Talty (2-1), G Bell (2-2).

ROCHESTOWN: R Hourihan; A Al Steif (P Rudden, HT), J Gordon, C Barry (L Dorney, HT); S Whyte, D O’Donoghue, C Griffin (J Culligan, HT); D O’Connor (0-2), L Collins; T Murray (1-1),  B Corkery Delaney (0-1, free), C Hanratty; N Duane 0-1 (A Hurley 47), C Fitzgerald (1-0), C Murphy (1-2, 1f).

Referee: S Carey (Limerick)

More in this section

Erin's Own v Blackrock - Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final Blackrock must manage their own dual load
Wayne Quillinan 8/10/2022 Wayne Quillinan named the new Kerry minor football manager
Ballyduff v Causeway - Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final Referees making audio available for streaming commentaries
Early goal blitz seals Munster College football title for St Flannan's

'Masters on all fronts' - the Examiner on the last meeting of Barrs and Rockies in county final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s