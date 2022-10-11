John Fintan Daly: 'Nonsensical' minor rule would drive nail in coffin of rural clubs

Knocknagree manager John Fintan Daly has questioned whether the GAA care about small rural clubs.

Knocknagree have been one of the biggest success stories in Cork GAA in recent years. Five years ago they were struggling to come out of the Duhallow junior football championship, now they find themselves 60 minutes away from the top tier of Cork football after they qualified for the Senior A football final.

As a small rural club who have belied their size to reach the precipice of the top grade, they would be one of those affected by the GAA’s proposal to raise the minor age grade back to U18 but stop those players playing senior. Daly says the GAA are trying to put in a one size fits all solution that won’t work.

“It’s just another example of the GAA thinking that one size fits all. It doesn’t. That’s fine for the big population areas, it won’t make any major difference to them.

“But the rural clubs, and we’re one of the small rural clubs and there’s plenty more like us, it would devastate them.”

Daly feels you can't compare an 18-year-old playing senior to a 17-year-old.

“There’s an enormous difference between being 17 and 18. A guy that’s 18, the proper minor age as I call it, is now considered unfit to play an adult.

“We played the county semi-final and we had a 17-year-old playing, Michael McSweeney. Now he’s turning 18 next month. He’s exactly in that category. He had by anyone’s judgement an outstanding game.

“He’s 6ft 6in and 17 and a half stone. He’s a big boy, well able to take care of himself. Under that new regime he’d be banned from playing for his adult club. That’s mad, that’s insane.”

Daly feels that the GAA robbed the minor grade of its prestige when they moved it to U17.

“I have a big issue with what the GAA did first day. Why did they ever move the minor age from 18 to 17? What they did was they removed all the prestige from it. An age group of 17 is a glorified juvenile competition. It ruined the status for me of minor, hurling and football.

“I think the GAA are beginning to realise now that they had a good thing going and they just ruined it. I can never fathom some things the GAA do. It was a wrong decision and now they’re beginning to realise it.

“So now what they want to do is move the 17 back to 18 and rob them from their adult clubs. One size does not fit all. They cannot penalise rural clubs even more.”

While Daly agrees that U17s shouldn’t be playing senior, he feels that banning U18s would have a serious knock-on effect on rural clubs.

“I think a lot of fellas are quite ready at 18 where they wouldn’t be at 17. So I can take the point about keeping them out of adult at 17 but certainly not at 18. And if they do that they’ll just drive another nail into the coffin of rural clubs.”

Daly isn’t sure what the solution is but is in favour of moving back to the original U18 and U21 age grades.

“The idea that one size fits all is nonsensical. They’ll have to put a little bit of ingenuity into it and they’ll have to stop penalising rural clubs. I don’t know how you would do it but I think the small clubs need to be identified and be allowed to have their guys play with them when they’re 18.

“There will be clubs out there who wouldn’t be able to field, that’s what will happen. I think that’s totally unfair."

But Daly fears the GAA has turned its back on the small clubs.

“I don’t know does the GAA care about small clubs. Are they only concerned about the big population centres because they think ‘look we’ll grow the game there and that’s what we need to do'? Take care of the big numbers. It’s a hard one to fathom. Logic goes out the window.”

On Tuesday night, a consultation meeting with clubs will take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in relation to determining the most appropriate age grade structures, at both club and county level, for the cohort aged 17 to 21 years old.

Clubs will then be asked to hold their own meetings within a fortnight, in order to assess the opinion of the wider club membership on the issue.

A second consultation meeting will follow on Tuesday, October 25 at 7.30pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where representatives will advise Cork County Board officers of their club's views.