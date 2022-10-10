Wayne Quillinan named the new Kerry minor football manager

It has been a bittersweet weekend for Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan as he watched his side exit the Kerry SFC at the hands of Feale Rangers after extra time on Saturday night.

Not only do the champions exit the stage but they must now face into a relegation play-off against Kenmare Shamrocks to retain their senior status or face the dreaded drop to the Intermediate ranks in 2023.

However, good news for Quillinan came as he was the name put forward by Kerry Chairman Patrick O’Sullivan to delegates at Monday night’s County Committee meeting in Tralee as the new Kerry minor football manager. He replaces James Costello who stepped down after four years in charge when Kerry lost to Mayo in this year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

He was unanimously endorsed by the clubs and the new manager has been given a two-year term and he has also named three of his management team, Seamus O’Dowd (Dingle), David Heasman (Milltown/Castlemaine) and Niall O’Mahony (Spa). One more name will be added later.

As well as last year's SFC glory, Quillinan led Stacks to a County League title and three in-a-row Senior Club titles. He also cut his teeth with one of the Kerry North Development Squads so he has experience in working with underage players.

There was a discussion on the age grades with Joe Costello (Coaching Officer) explained that following a new task force being set up, the idea is to put forward motions for Congress next year.

“There are two main findings put forward by the group, The first one is on the importance of decoupling (that means a player cannot play senior if he is still playing minor grade) and secondly intercounty and clubs can be treated differently. They have come up with two options for intercounty and one recommendation while they have three options for clubs and they wanted County Boards to discuss them.”

They stressed the importance of decoupling which gives good games programmes. It was felt it is better for the player’s welfare that players should play in their own age grade. Delegates were told that Kerry can do what they want but the Task Force makes recommendations on intercounty and for clubs.

County Secretary Peter Twiss said the real issue is decoupling.

“Kerry can opt to be different but if it stays at U17, you must be 17 at the January 1 to play senior. If it moves to U-18, you must be 18 on January 1 to play adult football. A decision here is a decision for Kerry."

Donal Murphy (Rathmore) said that he favoured the minor age moving to eighteen despite some good games at U-17.

“I would be very much in favour of moving the minor grade to U-18. I think on the decoupling when clubs say they want their U-18 they are not looking at the bigger picture. I can reveal that we had four Rathmore 18-year-olds playing and over the next three or four years, they missed a year out with injuries. When you come into a senior set-up now you are meeting lads with seven or eight years of weights done. I think U-17 are boys while U-18’s are men. I think changing the minor age group back to U17 was the most retrograde step made by the GAA.”

Sean Barry (Annascaul) disagreed with Murphy “I am not in favour of 18-year-olds not being able to play senior football because our club used four 18-year-olds playing Championship and we would not be able to field a team. That would happen if decoupling kicked in if we changed to U-18 in Kerry.”

On a show of hands delegates by a large majority opted for the U-18 grade for minor football instead of U-17 but it was not a binding vote.

The Munster Council have agreed to allow Kerry straight into the Munster SHC if they win the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2023 and a motion will be sent to Congress to ratify this.