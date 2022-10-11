Referees making audio available for streaming commentaries

Although their actions have not been sanctioned by Croke Park, referees believe it is in their interests for viewers to know why referees are making calls via the commentary teams
BREAKING NEW GROUND: TG4 had access to a live microphone on referee John O’Halloran and relayed his rationale when he made key decisions during the Kerry SHC final in August. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 07:05
John Fogarty

GAA match official bodies in a number of counties are providing commentators with live referee audio to explain their decisions.

Although their actions have not been sanctioned by Croke Park and there are concerns they may soon be prevented from doing so in future games, referees believe it is in their interests for viewers to know why referees are making calls via the commentary teams.

“We’re going to keep trying it,” said one county's referees’ organiser. “It takes some getting used to for the commentator because he’s listening and he’s talking at the same time but he’s hearing what the free is being given for and that is passed on in the commentary.” 

In August’s Kerry senior hurling final between Causeway and Ballyduff, TG4 had access to a live microphone on referee John O’Halloran and relayed his rationale when he made key decisions.

They had intended to do the same for the following weekend’s Wexford SHC decider but Croke Park refused them permission on the basis that they were not aware of TG4’s plans prior to the Kerry match and the initiative required more discussion and education and may require a policy change.

From the All-Ireland senior quarter-final stages onwards in Croke Park, live referee audio is available to commentators on the basis of informing them why calls are being made. However, unlike other sports, the audio isn’t broadcasted on live television.

David Coldrick’s audio during the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Kerry was used for an RTÉ documentary “All-Ireland Day” later that year. However, then Kerry forward Kieran Donaghy disagreed with it being used. 

“I don't think a ref should be reffing a big game, knowing that he is mic’d up."

RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett supports the referee’s words being broadcasted. Speaking in April about the Division 1 game between Armagh and Tyrone, he said: “The ability to allow referees to articulate their decisions. That match between Armagh and Tyrone, most people didn’t know why there was five players sent off. They didn’t know why there was four from Tyrone and one from Armagh got sent off.

“If David Gough is mic'd and the mic is made available to the broadcasters and the press box, in its various guises and to the audience, you know that ‘x’ was sent off for a headlock, ‘b’ was sent off for striking, ‘c’ was sent off for abusing an official etc, etc etc.”

<p>DUAL DEMANDS: Robbie Cotter of Blackrock in action against Colm Coakley of Erin's Own during the Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between Erin's Own and Blackrock at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

Blackrock must manage their own dual load

