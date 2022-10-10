Still standing, but East Kerry made to look fallible 

East Kerry 0-13

Kenmare Shamrocks 1-7

East Kerry remain the team to beat in the Kerry county championship. But for the first time this season, they’ve been made to look beatable.

There were 38 minutes gone in yesterday’s quarter-final when East Kerry hit the front for the first time. That’s 38 minutes of either being level with or trailing their opponents. That’s not very East Kerry. That’s not East Kerry at all, actually.

And were it not for the width of the post in the fourth minute of second half stoppages, they’d have been dragged to extra-time.

Kenmare made them sweat. Kenmare made them look ordinary. Kenmare took at least two bulbs out of their once blinding aura of invincibility. Kenmare have given their semi-final opponents, Dingle, further reason to believe.

When Dara Roche landed a beauty to nudge the divisional outfit ahead for the first time eight minutes into the second-half, you expected East Kerry to kick on. The collective opening up of the shoulders never came, though.

For all of David Clifford’s third-quarter wonder, and there was lots of it, including a pair of points from play, a mark and free, Kenmare were still alive as we headed for injury-time. And what a dramatic five minutes of injury-time we had.

The entertainment barometer rose significantly when Kenmare forward Paul O’Connor’s floated delivery into the danger area was punched against the East Kerry post by Dan McCarthy.

O’Connor floated in a second delivery a minute or so later, this one commandingly taken down by goalkeeper Shane Ryan.

It is possible that the Kenmare post-mortem will centre not on the missed goal chance at the death, but rather the Seán O’Shea penalty call they didn’t get earlier in the half. O’Shea cut a deeply vexed figure when remonstrating with referee Billy O’Shea that his wrist had been held by Jack Sherwood when going for the ball.

Little thanks do Kenmare get for taking East Kerry down a peg or two. Jackie Tuohy’s side must now contest a relegation decider against Austin Stacks owing to their bottom-placed finish in Group A of the club championship.

At half-time in rain drenched Killarney, they led 1-3 to 0-5.

There would have been an ounce of regret over the six first half wides kicked. Equally, though, they had to be thankful for having survived four East Kerry goal chances. One of those chances did actually end up in the net - palmed home by Donal O’Sullivan - but was ruled out for square ball.

Of the other three East Kerry goal raids, the outstanding chance fell to Paudie Clifford. His low drive was superbly deflected out for a ‘45 by goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon.

David Clifford and his quick hands provided the assist for both these green flag openings. There was also a 23rd minute snatch point after Kenmare had cheaply coughed up possession. Outside of that, though, his first-half involvements were not of a standout variety. That changed immeasurably upon the change of ends and his five-point second-half haul.

Clifford and East Kerry had found themselves in the unusual position of chasing, rather than being chased, in the opening half.

What had them on the backfoot was the second minute Kenmare penalty converted by Paul O’Connor after David Hallissey had been fouled.

East Kerry were back level on 23 minutes, 1-1 to 0-4. But just when you thought the championship favourites were about to assume control and hit the front, Seán O’Shea (free) and Stephen O’Brien nudged Kenmare two ahead.

East Kerry eventually moved themselves into pole position on 38 minutes (0-8 to 1-4), Dara Roche’s point-taking and Clifford’s ability to win possession and frees swinging the game in their favour early in the second half.

But, as we said, they never got free from Kenmare’s shackles. Up until David Clifford’s injury-time mark, their final quarter lead was never more than two. The winners were made to grind and grunt all the way to the finish line. Who knows, it might have been exactly what they needed.

Bar the younger of the Clifford brothers and Dara Roche, nobody from eight up reached any great heights. Of course, James O’Donoghue’s return from suspension will further strengthen their attacking hand for Sunday’s Dingle semi-final.

A not so clearcut Kerry county championship any more.

Scorers for East Kerry: D Clifford (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark); D Roche (0-4, 0-2 frees); R Buckley, P Clifford (0-1 each).

Scores for Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘45); P O’Connor (1-0, 1-0 pen); D Hallissey, S O’Brien (0-1 each).

East Kerry: S Ryan (Rathmore); P Warren (Gneeveguilla), P Murphy (Rathmore), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk); J Lyne (Legion), J Sherwood (Firies), D O’Brien (Glenflesk); R Buckley (Listry), P Lucey (Legion); R Murphy (Listry), P Clifford (Fossa), D Lyne (Legion); D Clifford (Fossa) D Roche (Glenflesk), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan).

Subs: C Gammell (Legion) for Lucey (HT); P Darcy (Glenflesk) for O’Sullivan (47); P O’Shea (Kilcummin) for J Lyne (60).

Kenmare Shamrocks: K Fitzgibbon; C O’Sullivan, D Crowley, J McCarthy; D McCarthy, D O’Shea, T O’Sullivan; D Hallissey, K O’Sullivan; S O’Sullivan, J Lehane, T Cronin; P O’Connor, S O’Shea, S O’Brien.

Subs: P O’Brien for Lehane (54); R O’Sullivan for S O’Sullivan (57).

Referee: B O’Shea.