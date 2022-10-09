Lynch goals crucial for Sarsfields

Cork Senior Camogie semi-final: Sarsfields 2-11 Inniscarra 2-9

Tadhg Óg Lynch said Sarsfields were ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be in the final of the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship, after they battled past Inniscarra in Ovens on Sunday.

“Inniscarra were going for seven finals in a row, so we knew what we were up against. We have a few out through injuries, so it is quite a young team. We are just absolutely thrilled to be in the final.

"We were happy at half-time, two points down, because we had whatever wind was there for the second half. Against Courcey Rovers (quarter-final), our fitness kicked in, so we knew we had a lot to bring.

“2019 was our last title, we only have two. So it would be nice to add a third. We will be giving it absolutely everything.”

Behind at the break, 1-6 to 0-7, it was another one of the Lynch clan - Cliona - who turned the game in their favour with both goals, from placed balls, arriving in the fourth quarter.

The first green flag, even if fortuitous, was a well-struck free from marginally inside the ’65 but out by the sideline that went all the way to the net in the 49th minute. The second major - from nearer the 30 metre line - was fired to the roof of the net five minutes from time.

Lynch emerged chief scorer for the Riverstown side, closing with 2-7. Inniscarra’s top finisher Joanne Casey equalled Lynch on the scoreboard.

Casey gave Inniscarra a timely boost in the first half with her 25th-minute goal. It came at a time when the east Cork side edged it, 0-4 to 0-3.

Inniscarra, managed to keep their half-time two-point margin intact, it was 1-8 to 0-9 at the three-quarter mark.

That is, until Lynch hit 2-2 in quick succession, 2-11 to 1-8.

There was still time for one more twist. Casey’s 1-1 at the death resulted in a two-point game. But that’s how it remained.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch (2-7, 2-6 frees), L Allen, K Sheehan, O Mullins and H Herlihy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey (2-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), E Looney and A Sheehan (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy. R Elliott; A McNamara, M Sheehan, M Mullins; A Fitzgerald, C Lynch; E Woods, L Allen, C Mullins (Capt); O Mullins, S Desmond, K Sheehan.

Subs: H Herlihy for E Woods (half-time), S Hurley for M Sheehan (43), K Fennesy for S Desmond (55).

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; C Looney, C Ring, J Burke; Á O’Regan, R Buckley, A Kavanagh (Capt), S O’Callaghan, E Looney; R Murphy, C Keane, A Sheehan; E Crowley, R Quigley, J Casey.

Subs: M Lyons for R Murphy (49), L Desmond for S O’Callaghan (49), A Dineen for J Burke (59).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).