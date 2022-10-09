Lynch goals crucial for Sarsfields

Behind at the break a brace of goals from Cliona Lynch turned the semi-final in Sars' favour
Lynch goals crucial for Sarsfields

Joy for Sarsfields after they defeated Inniscarra Pic: Larry Cummins. ECHO SPORT The SE SYSTEMS Senior Camogie Championship semi-final Sarsfields vs Inniscarra at Eire Og on Sunday.

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 20:04
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork Senior Camogie semi-final: Sarsfields 2-11 Inniscarra 2-9

Tadhg Óg Lynch said Sarsfields were ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be in the final of the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship, after they battled past Inniscarra in Ovens on Sunday.

“Inniscarra were going for seven finals in a row, so we knew what we were up against. We have a few out through injuries, so it is quite a young team. We are just absolutely thrilled to be in the final.

"We were happy at half-time, two points down, because we had whatever wind was there for the second half. Against Courcey Rovers (quarter-final), our fitness kicked in, so we knew we had a lot to bring.

“2019 was our last title, we only have two. So it would be nice to add a third. We will be giving it absolutely everything.” 

Behind at the break, 1-6 to 0-7, it was another one of the Lynch clan - Cliona - who turned the game in their favour with both goals, from placed balls, arriving in the fourth quarter.

The first green flag, even if fortuitous, was a well-struck free from marginally inside the ’65 but out by the sideline that went all the way to the net in the 49th minute. The second major - from nearer the 30 metre line - was fired to the roof of the net five minutes from time.

Lynch emerged chief scorer for the Riverstown side, closing with 2-7. Inniscarra’s top finisher Joanne Casey equalled Lynch on the scoreboard.

Casey gave Inniscarra a timely boost in the first half with her 25th-minute goal. It came at a time when the east Cork side edged it, 0-4 to 0-3.

Inniscarra, managed to keep their half-time two-point margin intact, it was 1-8 to 0-9 at the three-quarter mark.

That is, until Lynch hit 2-2 in quick succession, 2-11 to 1-8.

There was still time for one more twist. Casey’s 1-1 at the death resulted in a two-point game. But that’s how it remained.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch (2-7, 2-6 frees), L Allen, K Sheehan, O Mullins and H Herlihy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey (2-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), E Looney and A Sheehan (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy. R Elliott; A McNamara, M Sheehan, M Mullins; A Fitzgerald, C Lynch; E Woods, L Allen, C Mullins (Capt); O Mullins, S Desmond, K Sheehan.

Subs: H Herlihy for E Woods (half-time), S Hurley for M Sheehan (43), K Fennesy for S Desmond (55).

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; C Looney, C Ring, J Burke; Á O’Regan, R Buckley, A Kavanagh (Capt), S O’Callaghan, E Looney; R Murphy, C Keane, A Sheehan; E Crowley, R Quigley, J Casey.

Subs: M Lyons for R Murphy (49), L Desmond for S O’Callaghan (49), A Dineen for J Burke (59).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

More in this section

Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork champions Mourneabbey shocked by Waterford's Ballymacarbry
Austin Stacks v Kerins O'Rahilly's - Kerry County Senior Football Championship Final Wayne Quillinan set to be named Kerry minor boss
Amy Lee the Seandún hero with injury-time penalty save Amy Lee the Seandún hero with injury-time penalty save
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Strokestown and Boyle set up novel Roscommon decider

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.306 s