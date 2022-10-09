Kiladanagan battle past Drom and Inch to reach Tipp final

KILADANGAN 1-21 DROM and INCH 1-17

Kiladangan were pushed all the way by Drom and Inch before securing their third Tipperary senior hurling final berth in four years and a date with neighbours Kilruane MacDonaghs in two weeks’ time.

Trailing 0-14 to 0-10 at half-time, Seamus Callanan’s goal soon after the resumption gave Drom and Inch the perfect start to the second half.

Save for a couple of frees, Kiladangan’s long-range shooting in the second half was on the money and it was the difference. Paul Flynn and Willie Connors had a shot saved from Eoin Collins that could have otherwise finished the contest earlier.

A Callanan 65 in additional time brought Drom and Inch within two points and Thomas Collins followed it with his fourth point of the game but Kiladangan substitute Dan O’Meara landed the killer blow with the penultimate play.

This game escaped much of the deluge that had dimmed the curtain-raiser and it was no surprise that the fare was a step up. The teams were level on six occasions in the opening 23 minutes as Drom and Inch favoured a more direct style and Kiladangan, if they weren’t shooting from distance, were running at Drom and Inch’s middle.

Seamus Callanan was sharp and had two points from play to his name inside the opening 16 minutes while his fellow forwards Thomas Ryan and David Collins looked hungry too.

However, Kiladangan’s attacking unit had more appetite for work, particularly when they were without the ball. Twice, they forced Drom and Inch defenders into conceding frees for overcarrying and Bryan McLoughney duly ensured the pressure was shown on the scoreboard.

Podge Campion, one of Drom and Inch’s best performers in the championship to this point, was clearly targetted and Seán Hayes’ dynamism was a test for him.

Kiladangan went ahead for the second time in the game in the 25th minute as Willie Connors converted a shot from an acute angle. Alan Flynn followed it up with another from a free after a third Drom and Inch overcarry and while Thomas Nolan hit back with one the last three scores of the half were Kiladangan’s.

Joe Gallagher’s second point put the 2020 champions two points to the good before McLoughney posted a beautiful effort from distance. Paul Flynn became the sixth Kiladangan forward to score from play in additional time.

Scorers for Kiladangan: B. McLoughney (0-9, 5 frees, 1 65); S. Hayes, J. Gallagher (0-3 each); D. O’Meara (1-0); A. Flynn (frees), P. Flynn (0-2 each); B. Seymour, W. Connors (0-1 each).

Scorers for Drom and Inch: S. Callanan (1-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65); T. Nolan (0-4); D. Collins (0-3); J. Ryan (0-1).

KILADANGAN: B. Hogan; J. O’Meara, D. Sweeney, J. Quigley; K. Hassett, A. Flynn (c), S. Nolan; T. Gallagher, T. O’Meara; J. Gallagher, S. Hayes, P. Flynn; B. McLoughney, B. Seymour, W. Connors.

Subs for Kiladangan: D. O’Meara for B. Seymour (50); F, Hayes for T. O’Meara (56); R. Gleeson for B. McLoughney (60+2).

DROM and INCH: E. Collins, S. Nolan, M. Campion, L. Ryan; F. Purcell, P. Campion, K. Hassett; J. Campion, L. Campion; R. Long, J. Ryan, J. Moloney; D. Collins, S. Callanan (c), T. Nolan.

Sub for Drom and Inch: T. Cahill for R. Long (52).

Referee: J. Dooley (Thurles Gaels).