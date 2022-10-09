Delaney goal helps Tooreen retain crown

Mayo SHC Final: Tooreen 1-14 Ballyhaunis 2-5

DEFENDING champions Tooreen retained their Mayo title in impressive fashion on a wet and windy day at Adrian Freeman Park in Tooreen on Sunday.

An early goal from Eoin Delaney set the winners on their way to a 32nd county senior title in the 18th final this century between these East Mayo neighbours.

Veteran centre-half back Stephen Coyne turned in a man of the match performance as Tooreen made the most of a powerful third-quarter display to run out six-point winners.

The first half was evenly matched with Tooreen leading by 1-5 to 0-4 approaching the interval; but a brilliant goal from Ballyhaunis full-forward Adrian Philips left just the minimum between the teams at the break.

Dual star Keith Higgins was keeping Ballyhaunis in touch from well-struck frees, while Tooreen captain Shane Boland was also prolific from placed balls with Daniel Huane also on target for the holders.

The home side hit the ground running after the restart and hit five points without reply as efforts from Joe Boyle, Seán Kenny (free), Fergal Boland and Shane Boland (two frees) pushed Tooreen ahead by 1-10 to 1-4 after 45 minutes.

Ballyhaunis finally opened their second half account through a Keith Higgins free a minute later to keep them in contention.

But their comeback received a major boost on 52 minutes when a Higgins free dropped short and Adrian Philips whipped the loose ball to the net past Tooreen’s excellent goalkeeper, Bobby Douglas.

That green flag reduced the homeside’s lead to just two points and looked to have set up a grandstand finish.

However, Tooreen never lost their composure and a string of scores in the last ten minutes from Shane Boland (2, a free and a ‘65), Kenny Feeney and Cathal Freeman saw them seal a deserved victory.

Tooreen now won five of the last six Mayo SHC finals and will now head into the Connacht Intermediate championship with great confidence.

TOOREEN: B Douglas; G Nolan, M Morley, D Huane (0-2); J Boyle (0-1), S Coyne, D Kenny; S Kenny (0-1, 1f), B Morley; E Delaney (1-1), K Feeney (0-1), F Boland (0-1); S Boland (0-6, 5fs, 1‘65), C Freeman (0-1), O Greally.

Subs: L Lavin, C Henry, S Coyne.

BALLYHAUNIS: D O’Brien; A Brennan, M Philips, Jack Coyne; E Collins, C Philips, B Hunt; D Keadin, K Kiely; K McDermott, K Higgins (0-4, 4fs), S Hoban; J Lyons, A Philips (2-0), Jason Coyne.

Subs: M Lyons, D Hill, S Griffin.

Referee: E Shaughnessy