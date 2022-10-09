South Liberties shock Patrickswell to reach Limerick semis

South Liberties 1-13 Patrickswell 0-14

South Liberties pulled off a huge shock to beat Patrickswell in the Limerick SHC quarter final on a 1-13 to 0-14 scoreline in Kilmallock.

Brian Ryan’s 45th minute goal was the key score in sending the east Limerick side into their first senior semi-final since 1985.

Patrickswell will look back to some wasteful shooting in front of goal in the first half that yielded nine wides but they still led 0-8 to 0-5 at half time.

However, that goal from Brian Ryan gave Liberties renewed vigour and two points from his brother Tom in the final quarter saw the team managed by their father Brian to a historic victory.

Two Barry Nash frees saw Liberties into an early lead but Patrickswell eventually found their feet and hit the next six points before Barry Cooney got Liberties’ first score in 20 minutes.

Nash’s opening effort from play brought ‘The Well’s advantage back to just two points but Gillane and Seanie O’Brien ensured that lead was at three again at the break.

Liberties made a quick start to the second half to cut the gap back to one but Kevin O’Brien ensured a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter for Patrickswell.

However, Liberties then took hold of the game when Brian Ryan intercepted a wayward Nigel Foley handpass and shot low into Jason Gillane’s net.

Patrickswell managed to level twice after that but Nash and Tom Ryan scores, either side of a Gillane free, saw Liberties to a famous win.

Scorers for South Liberties: Barry Nash 0-8 (6f), B Ryan 1-1, T Ryan 0-2, B Cooney and C McSweeney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Patrickswell: A Gillane 0-5 (5f), D Byrnes 0-3 (3f), J Kelleher 0-2, J Considine, T O’Brien, S O’Brien and K O’Brien 0-1 each.

South Liberties: A Nash; Brian Nash, M O’Brien, E Quilty; E Godfrey, S O’Neill, D Garry; B Cooney, M Keane; Barry Nash, B Ryan, T Ryan; K Byrnes, C McSweeney, D O’Neill.

Subs: J Hickey for Keane (h-t), B Garry for Byrnes (39), B McSweeney for S O’Neill (49 inj), M Keane for Godfrey (58 inj), S Kilcoyne for Hickey (61 inj).

Patrickswell: J Gillane; K Lynch, N Foley, J Flynn; T Nolan, D Byrnes, S O’Brien; M Carmody, J Considine; A Gillane, J Kelleher, J Higgins; K O’Brien, P Kirby, T O’Brien.

Subs: P Maher for Carmody (43), C Carroll for Higgins (49), J Kirby for Nolan (55).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Bruree).