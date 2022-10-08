GAA talking points: Mullinalaghta fight for history and football tourism thrives in Kingdom

Football tourism thriving in Kerry again

A few weeks back, Aaron Kernan asked Colm Parkinson, the sports journalist and former Laois footballer for a number for Kerry’s Seán O’Shea. Kernan, who is a pundit on Parkinson’s ‘Smaller Fish GAA’ show mentioned to Parkinson how his kids love O’Shea. Parkinson passed on his digits and Kernan called O’Shea.

They arranged a time and place to meet so Kernan drove from Crossmaglen to Kenmare. After the introductions, they all went to the Kenmare pitch for a kickaround before going for lunch together. It was still a long road back up to Crossmaglen afterwards but it felt short because the young Kernans had met their hero.

O’Shea showed his humility and kindness, like so many elite hurlers and footballers do each year, but Kerry is certainly becoming the magnet again it used always be for football tourism – mostly day-trippers, mind.

When Fossa were playing in the Kerry Premier Junior Championship after the All-Ireland final, huge hordes of people from around the country flocked all over the county to watch David Clifford weave his magic in the same way generations of holidaymakers once used to take in a trip to Killarney to watch the Kerry footballers train in Fitzgerald stadium.

When East Kerry take on Kenmare Shamrocks tomorrow in the Kerry senior quarter-final in Austin Stack Park, the attendance numbers will have swelled even more than usual with the bonanza of Clifford and O’Shea being on the same pitch together but in different jerseys.

The crowd is bound to contain fascinated spectators from far beyond the Kerry border as they try and catch a glimpse of magic from Clifford and O’Shea that will adorn the game and light up the afternoon.

And make the long journey worthwhile.

Mageeans hoping for more glory for Portaferry

In early January, Ciara Mageean got a message from her agent inquiring if there was something she had not disclosed. It had just been reported that Mageean would be part of the Portaferry hurling team's backroom staff for the coming season. Her agent was curious to know if she was packing in athletics to help her home club win the Down senior hurling championship.

"The new manager got in touch with me, and asked would I be willing to chat with the guys whenever I'm home," Mageean told PJ Browne of Balls.ie about the attention her involvement received. "I'd say the boys are glad that I'm not doing their fitness training. My cousin messaged me and said, 'Are you going to be pitch-side, and taking us for running training?' I was like, 'You're lucky, I'm not! I'm going to have a wee chat with the guys.”

Mageean has always been fanatical about Portaferry, who she always mentions in TV interviews after big races. The hurling and camogie roots grow deep in Mageean and come from both sides of her family. Both her parents played, while her father, Chris, who was known as ‘The Hunter’, was an excellent player for Down during their glorious period in the 1990s.

Mageean’s aunt Edel Mason was a brilliant camogie player who holds the unique achievement of being the first camogie player to win All-Ireland intermediate titles with two counties - Down and Antrim. Ciara was an outstanding camogie player too but she gave up the game in 2010 to concentrate on athletics.

Yet her love of Portaferry GAA has never left her. After the 2020 county final win against Ballycran, which was Portaferry’s first title win in six years, Ciara was interviewed with her cousin Conor, who also plays in tomorrow’s final against Ballycran, about the difference between playing, running and watching on.

“They (the players) bring us on a bit of a roller-coaster,” said Ciara. “They’re just on the edge of their seats at the end of my races whereas I was losing my wits on the sideline for 60 minutes. Two Irish records (which she secured that season) and the boys coming home with the cup, it can’t get any better for me.” After another brilliant season in athletics, with Mageean producing the best performance of her career last month to smash Sonia O’Sullivan’s Irish 1500m record and take victory at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels, Mageean will hope that it’s another special day for Portaferry tomorrow.

Boyle boiling up nicely

In early July, Boyle made their first big statement this year when winning a first ever Roscommon Division 1 senior league title, defeating Western Gaels by three points. It was the north Roscommon club’s first time to lift the O’Rourke Cup. Boyle Army Barracks won the league title back in 1928, but this year’s title was the first top tier senior league crown for the club.

Three weeks later, Boyle replicated that league final triumph against Western Gaels in the opening round of the championship, winning by four points. Daire Cregg was on fire, with the Roscommon U-20 player hitting 2-5. When Boyle fired up their biggest flare yet in the championship, whacking Clann nan Gael by 16 points on the final weekend of the round robin, Cregg bagged 3-4 from play in what was just his second start. Cian McKeon and Donie Smith were also electric the same afternoon when bagging 1-8 between them.

It was obvious in that game, especially when Clann na nGael had narrowly lost last year’s final to a Padraig Pearses side that went on to win Connacht, that Boyle had the potential to reach a first county final for 95 years. With some of Roscommon’s best players on board – Donie and Enda Smith and Cian McKeon – Boyle finally looked to have hit a groove.

For years, Boyle were yo-yoing between Intermediate and senior but when they back up senior in 2013, they consolidated that status during the last decade, something they had struggled to do in previous years. In 2019, they reached a semi-final but lost to Pearses.

Boyle only have two county titles but their last success was way back in 1927. Yet they never reached a final again. “It is brilliant for football in north of the county," said then chairperson Kathleen Hanmore before Boyle’s 2019 semi-final. “We tend to have a bit of an inferiority complex in relation to clubs from the south of the county.” Tomorrow in Dr Hyde Park, Boyle come up against the southern giants and modern kingpins of Roscommon football, St Brigid’s. Is this year finally going to be different for Boyle? This clash will reveal all.

History repeating itself in Donegal?

Before Jim McGuinness first drew up his grand masterplan for Donegal, the first chapter of that story was written almost by chance. McGuinness wrecked his knee in 2005. He was 32. His football career with Donegal, was over so he ended up coaching Glenties – Naomh Conaill – in that championship.

They got to the final against St Eunan’s who were teeming with county players. They drew the match and McGuinness came up with a plan for the replay to get all his players behind the ball and close down space. “That was the first manifestation of the system I would put in place with Donegal five years later,” wrote McGuinness in his book.

Naomh Conaill had never won a senior championship. Apart from one county final appearance in 1965, all they had to show during the barren decades which followed was an Intermediate title in 1990. Eunan’s were still raging favourites for that 2005 replay but the Glenties players were so confident that they put a few hundred quid on themselves at 6-1. Naomh Conaill won. Nothing would ever be the same again.

Since that breakthrough, they have been the most consistent team in the county – tomorrow they contest their sixth county final in-a-row and their 11th since 2005. Naomh Conaill have been a dominant force at U-21 for the last decade. They were going for three Dr Maguire Cups (senior titles) in-a-row last year but Eunan’s turned them over.

Tomorrow is the sixth final meeting between both clubs since 2005, with Eunan’s 3-2 ahead. Rory Kavanagh’s Eunan’s team now have the chance to put themselves on top of the official roll of honour with a 16th crown. Eunan’s are the favourites. Despite this being their sixth successive final, Naomh Conaill are still coming in under the radar. The terrain has radically changed in the last 17 years but the narrative still sounds somewhat familiar.

Mullinalaghta chasing greatness

In the history of the Longford football championship, there is one obvious trend in the roll of honour; when a team is successful, their dominance is marked by a sustained and glorious burst.

Longford Slashers, the most successful club in the county, won their 16 titles across four sustained blasts; 1954-’61, 1971-’80, 1989-’94, 2010-’13. Fr Manning Gaels’ 15 titles were more spread out but there is still a similar pattern - their last title in 2001 was the fourth they’d bagged over a six year period. Killoe Young Emmetts, the third most successful club with 13 titles, won their first four between 1907’15 and their last five between 2012-’20.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s are now the joint sixth most successful club with six titles. Having won their first two in 1948 and 1950, they are now going for a fifth title in seven seasons. However, they also have a unique status as the only Longford club to win a Leinster title, which they secured in 2018. “A win here,” wrote Seamus Morris in the Longford Leader this week “would probably cement their status as the greatest club side in Longford GAA history.”

Other Longford clubs with more county titles may disagree. But a win for Mullinalaghta in tomorrow’s county final against Colmcille would make it hard to argue against Morris’s statement.