Sligo SFC: Tourlestrane reach seventh successive decider, St. Mary's edge Drumcliffe-Rosses Point on penalties 

TOURLESTRANE have qualified for a seventh successive Sligo SFC final following their eventually nervy 1-13 to -11 defeat of Shamrock Gaels in yesterday's tit-for-tat county semi-final at Markievicz Park.

The holders, winners of the last six consecutive titles, will take on St Mary's in the decider on Sunday week.

Cathal Henry's 20th minute goal helped Tourlestrane lead 1-5 to 0-5 at the break but four unanswered points from Shamrock Gaels in front, 0-9 to 1-5, with 50 minutes played.

Tourlestrane reacted to go four points clear but Shamrock Gaels, for whom David Quinn notched 0-9, came close to causing an upset in the closing stages when Shane Deignan goaled with a deflected shot.

A second booking for defender John Francis Carr left Tourlestrane with 14 players for the last 12 minutes but they got over the line with late points by James Leonard and Niall Egan.

This denied Shamrock Gaels a first county final appearance since 1994.

The first of the day's two county semi-finals at the Sligo town venue was an astonishing ding-dong contest between St Mary's, who last won the title in 2015, and 2020 runner-up Drumcliffe-Rosses Point.

St Mary's won 3-1 on penalties after normal time and extra-time couldn't separate them.

The St Mary's goalkeeper Jack Teape was the winners' hero - he saved three spot-kicks and also landed the long-range free that tied things up at the end of extra-time, 2-17 to 1-20, and forced the lottery of spot-kicks.

Teape's counterpart, Donegal All-Ireland winner Paul Durcan, was beaten by three St Mary's spot-kicks, including an effort from Leitrim legend Emlyn Mulligan.

Drumcliffe-Rosses Point were inspired by Cian Lally, who is a basketball player with Super League outfit Sligo All-Stars, and Sligo U-20 player Eoghan Smith, who scored 0-9.

Smith's ninth point - his fifth converted free - brought the game into extra-time and a 51st minute goal from substitute Niall Collery sparked the Drumcliffe-Rosses Point recovery.

But Smith's enforced withdrawal in the early minutes of extra-time was a blow for a club that has never won the Sligo SFC.

St Mary's relied on ex-Sligo attacker Stephen Coen for half a dozen points. They also goaled twice in the second-half of normal time - Michael Munnelly and Scott Lynch on target - to lead by five points at one stage.