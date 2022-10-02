Waterford SFC: Stradbally snatch late victory against An Rinn

Stradbally fought back from five points down to defeat An Rinn 3-9 to 1-13 at Fraher Field on Sunday
Stradbally fought back from five points down to defeat An Rinn 3-9 to 1-13 at Fraher Field on Sunday. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 19:16
Tomás McCarthy

Waterford SFC Round 3 

Stradbally fought back from five points down to defeat An Rinn 3-9 to 1-13 at Fraher Field on Sunday.

An injury time goal from Mikey O'Brien gave the Reds their first win of the championship. O'Brien got two second half majors while Daniel Weldon netted in the first half. 

39 year old Michael 'Brick' Walsh also played a big part in their recovery. A Donie Breathnach goal on 31 minutes saw An Rinn lead by five but they couldn't close it out.

In the curtain raiser, Kian Kelly-Carey bagged a hat trick as Clashmore/Kinsalebeg got the better of fourteen man Brickey Rangers 5-12 to 1-16. County man Brian Lynch scored 2-8. Philip Walsh was dismissed for Brickeys.

Former Waterford attacker Michael Donnelly shot 1-10 as Portlaw beat thirteen-man Kilmacthomas 1-16 to 1-7 on Saturday at Walsh Park.

The 38 year old notched five points from play, five frees and a late penalty for the Tannery side. Déise hurler DJ Foran fired three points.

Reece Power and David Sutton got their marching orders for Kilmac. Adam Walsh (1-1) and Eoin Walsh (0-3) did the bulk of the scoring.

Goals in either half from Paul Whyte and Alan Dunwoody gave Kilrossanty a 2-10 to 0-8 win over St Saviours. Whyte also pulled off two big saves. Donie Fitzgerald was top scorer for the green and gold with five points.

Waterford SFC Preliminary Quarter Finals: Portlaw v St Saviours; Clashmore/Kinsalebeg v Kilmacthomas; Kilrossanty v An Rinn; Stradbally v Brickey Rangers.

