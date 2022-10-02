Palatine secure Carlow senior football title with win over Tinryland

Palatine 2-8 Tinryland 2-6

Parish neighbours Palatine and Tinryland served up a passionate, absorbing and full-bloodeded Carlow senior football final at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday.

Palatine squeezed home to lift the Nationalist Cup and claim their seventh SFC crown as both teams finished with 14 men.

Watched by an attendance of 2,500 this was the first final meeting of the clubs since Tinryland prevailed by two points (1-5 to 1-3) in the 1950 final. But this time it was the men from the Kildare border who had two to spare at the end.

Tinryland monopolised play for the opening half but were too cagey in their play, constantly recycling the ball, slowing down play and refusing to shoot for scores when they were in good positions. They kicked the opening point through Maurice Lawlor but it was the only time they led.

Palatine’s biggest weapon was their counter-attacking, which produced an early goal from Jamie Kenny and a penalty on 24 minutes converted by Thomas Sheehan, as the men in red and green led 2-4 to 0-3 at the break.

With their No 15 Conor Crowley proving an ideal target in attack, Palatine stormed 2-6 to 0-3 ahead in the third quarter and it looked like game over with Stephen Reilly, Conor Lawlor, Ciarán Moran, Jason Kane and Shane O’Neill all playing significant roles for Palatine.

But on 45 minutes Tinryland’s outstanding midfielder Diarmuid Walshe sent a 45 all the way to the net and followed with a fine point from play.

The game had swung to Tinryland and Palatine were down to 14 men on 47 minutes when right half back David Reid received a straight red card.

Tinryland were right back in contention when full back and captain Shane Redmond got on the end of a superb centre from substitute Paul Broderick to cut the leeway to a single point (2-7 to 2-6) with 61 minutes on the clock.

Broderick had a chance to level matters in injury time but his free from near the right sideline was narrowly wide.

Palatine broke away and in the 68th minute Conor Crowley framed their victory with a pointed free in the 68th minute just after Tinryland substitute Cian Lawler received a straight red card.

Diarmuid Walshe top-scored for Tinryland, who were seeking a first title since 1981 and their 16th in all. Their goalie Cathal Gaffney played an effective outfield role for most of the game, while Shane Redmond, Danny Moran and substitute Conor O’Brien were also prominent.

But significantly Maurice Lawler’s first point of the game was the only score from open play from a starting Tinryland forward.

Scorers for Palatine: S O’Neill 0-3 (0-1f), C Crowley 0-3 (0-1f), J Kenny, T Sheehan (pen.) 1-0 each, J Egan, C Moran 0-1.

Scorers for Tinryland: D Walshe 1-4, 1-0 45, 0-1f, S Redmond 1-0, M Lawler and C O’Brien 0-1 each.

Palatine: C Kearney; J Brennan, S Reilly, G Healy; D Reid, C Lawlor, C Moran; J Kane, F Kavanagh; T Sheehan, S O’Neill, B McMahon; J Kenny, J Egan, C Crowley.

Subs: T Kenny for Sheehan (49); C O’Doherty for Brennan (49); C Duff for McMahon (56); A Kehoe for J Kenny (57); C O’Neill for Egan (62).

Tinryland: C Gaffney; D Moran, S Redmond, C Ryan; C O’Toole, J Dunne, N Lowry; B Power, D Walshe; M O’Toole, C Walshe, C McGrath; C Brennan, P Regan, M Lawler.

Subs: C Lawler for Power (h/t); J Murphy for Ryan (h/t); P Broderick for Lawler (32); C O’Brien for Brennan (40); M Mullen for M O’Toole (55).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (St Mullins).