Shamrocks Ballyhale hit their stride to cruise past Clara 

The defending champions were in devastating form in what proved to be a very one-sided last eight encounter as Shamrocks dominated throughout.
Shamrocks Ballyhale hit their stride to cruise past Clara 

CLASS: Adrian Mullen of Shamrocks Ballyhale. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 09:38
Robert Cribbin

Shamrocks Ballyhale 1-27 Clara 0-15

Shamrocks Ballyhale continued their quest to win a fifth consecutive Kilkenny senior hurling title when defeating Clara in the last of the championship quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The defending champions were in devastating form in what proved to be a very one-sided last eight encounter as Shamrocks dominated throughout.

Adrian Mullen pounced on a mistake in the Clara defence to score the game's only goal in the 9th minute and from that point on, the Shamrocks really cruised to victory.

Mullen was in fine form throughout the 60 minutes as he top scored with 1-7 from play while his Kilkenny teammate Eoin Cody also notched in with six points.

Clara lined up with a full-time sweeper in order to cut down the star-studded Shamrocks' attack and it worked well originally as the teams were tied at 0-2 apiece after five minutes.

Shamrocks have too much quality to be shot down for too long though and after Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid edged the Kilkenny champions two points clear, the game was all but settled when Mullen took advantage of a mistake by Kevin Nolan in the Clara goal to fire to the net.

Clara kept at it but with Mullen, Cody and Darragh Corcoran knocking over points for fun, the Shamrocks led by ten points at the break (1-16 to 0-9).

The second half did turn into something of a non-event with Shamrocks continuing to dictate proceedings but even in defeat Clara did have valiant displays from the likes of Liam Ryan, Conor O'Shea and Matt Kenny.

A big victory for the Shamrocks but they did lose Paddy Mullen to injury just before the half-time break in what looked to be a hamstring knock and he will be in a race against time to be fit for next Saturday's semi-final with Tullaroan.

Scorers for Shamrocks Ballyhale: A Mullen (1-7), E Cody (0-6), TJ Reid (0-6, 0-4f and 0-1 65), Darragh Corcoran, Colin Fennelly (0-3 each), Evan Shefflin, Paddy Mullen (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Clara: J Byrne (0-4, 0-4f), L Ryan (0-4), J Murphy, C O'Shea (0-2 each), C Bolger, M Kenny, D Langton (0-1 each) 

Shamrocks Ballyhale: D Mason; K Corcoran, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, P Mullen; A Mullen, TJ Reid, E Cody; E Kenneally, C Fennelly, N Shorthall. Subs- J Cuddihy for P Mullen (28), E Reid for Shortall (50), L Barron for R Corcoran (50), S Barron for Butler (56).

Clara: K Nolan; B Carrigan, J Langton, S O'Shea; S Staunton, D Langton, M Kenny; C O'Shea, M O'Connell; P Cody, J Murphy, L Ryan; D Glynn, J Byrne, C Bolger. 

Subs: L Ryan for O'Connell (h-t), C Cody for Glynn (h-t), T Ryan for Byrne (49), E Whearty for Kenny (53).

Referee: Peter Burke

More in this section

Waterford ladies SFC: 41 in a row for Ballymacarbry ladies Waterford ladies SFC: 41 in a row for Ballymacarbry ladies
Late goals eventually see St Finbarr's past stubborn Castlehaven Late goals eventually see St Finbarr's past stubborn Castlehaven
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shinrone - Offaly County Senior Hurling Championship Final Offaly SHC: Shinrone capture first ever senior hurling title
<p>THAT WINNING FEELING: Palatine's Jason Kane kisses the Nationalist Cup. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Palatine secure Carlow senior football title with win over Tinryland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.29 s