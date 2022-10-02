Shamrocks Ballyhale hit their stride to cruise past Clara 

Shamrocks Ballyhale 1-27 Clara 0-15

Shamrocks Ballyhale continued their quest to win a fifth consecutive Kilkenny senior hurling title when defeating Clara in the last of the championship quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The defending champions were in devastating form in what proved to be a very one-sided last eight encounter as Shamrocks dominated throughout.

Adrian Mullen pounced on a mistake in the Clara defence to score the game's only goal in the 9th minute and from that point on, the Shamrocks really cruised to victory.

Mullen was in fine form throughout the 60 minutes as he top scored with 1-7 from play while his Kilkenny teammate Eoin Cody also notched in with six points.

Clara lined up with a full-time sweeper in order to cut down the star-studded Shamrocks' attack and it worked well originally as the teams were tied at 0-2 apiece after five minutes.

Shamrocks have too much quality to be shot down for too long though and after Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid edged the Kilkenny champions two points clear, the game was all but settled when Mullen took advantage of a mistake by Kevin Nolan in the Clara goal to fire to the net.

Clara kept at it but with Mullen, Cody and Darragh Corcoran knocking over points for fun, the Shamrocks led by ten points at the break (1-16 to 0-9).

The second half did turn into something of a non-event with Shamrocks continuing to dictate proceedings but even in defeat Clara did have valiant displays from the likes of Liam Ryan, Conor O'Shea and Matt Kenny.

A big victory for the Shamrocks but they did lose Paddy Mullen to injury just before the half-time break in what looked to be a hamstring knock and he will be in a race against time to be fit for next Saturday's semi-final with Tullaroan.

Scorers for Shamrocks Ballyhale: A Mullen (1-7), E Cody (0-6), TJ Reid (0-6, 0-4f and 0-1 65), Darragh Corcoran, Colin Fennelly (0-3 each), Evan Shefflin, Paddy Mullen (0-1 each)

Scorers for Clara: J Byrne (0-4, 0-4f), L Ryan (0-4), J Murphy, C O'Shea (0-2 each), C Bolger, M Kenny, D Langton (0-1 each)

Shamrocks Ballyhale: D Mason; K Corcoran, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, P Mullen; A Mullen, TJ Reid, E Cody; E Kenneally, C Fennelly, N Shorthall. Subs- J Cuddihy for P Mullen (28), E Reid for Shortall (50), L Barron for R Corcoran (50), S Barron for Butler (56).

Clara: K Nolan; B Carrigan, J Langton, S O'Shea; S Staunton, D Langton, M Kenny; C O'Shea, M O'Connell; P Cody, J Murphy, L Ryan; D Glynn, J Byrne, C Bolger.

Subs: L Ryan for O'Connell (h-t), C Cody for Glynn (h-t), T Ryan for Byrne (49), E Whearty for Kenny (53).

Referee: Peter Burke