Commanding first half display sees Aghabullogue into IAFC final

Aghabullogue put on a fairly complete team performance at Millstreet on Saturday to secure their place in the Bon Secours Cork IAFC final against Kilshannig
TOUGH TACKLING: Aghabullogue's Shane Tarrant endures a stiff challenge from Jack Daly (Boherbue) during the Bon Secours Co. IAFC semi final at Millstreet. Pic: John Tarrant

Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 19:08
Therese O’Callaghan

Aghabullogue 4-10 Boherbue 1-7 

Aghabullogue put on a fairly complete team performance at Millstreet on Saturday to secure their place in the Bon Secours Cork IAFC final against Kilshannig. 

The defeated finalists of 2019, who were appearing in their third successive semi-final, showed plenty of class, and their desire to succeed was evident right from the start.

Utilising the breeze in the first-half, they more-or-less had this game wrapped up at the break, leading 4-5 to 0-4.

It was a point apiece before a fourth minute goal from Cialan O’Sullivan - set up by John Corkery - opened the floodgates. Corkery himself, despite having much work to do, teamed with Adam Murphy for their second major four minutes later.

They had chalked up a 2-4 to 0-1 lead after a hugely impressive first quarter.

David Thompson then posted Aghabullogue’s third goal, finding the net after Matthew Bradley sent a quick free his way.

It got progressively worse for last year’s junior champions when their goalkeeper Kevin Murphy received a black card in the 25th minute for pulling down Brian Dineen, the resultant penalty despatched to the net by Thompson.

Indeed, the mid Cork side could have had a fifth goal but Bradley’s effort went outside the post and wide.

After an accomplished first-half display - including starring roles from captain Paul Ring and Shane Tarrant in defence, and Ryan Dennehy and Evan O’Sullivan further out the field - they closed 13 points to the good.

Mention too for ‘keeper John Buckley, whose effective kick-outs led to Aghabullogue winning their share of possession.

Boherbue were shell-shocked. Jerry O’Connor was their main target man, he scored three of their first-half scores.

Boherbue won the second-half, 1-3 to 0-5 - the 53rd minute goal was courtesy of skipper Gerry O’Sullivan, who passed a late fitness test.

But it was that marvellous first-half where all the damage was done by county final bound Aghabullogue.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: D Thompson (2-3, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), C O’Sullivan (1-2, 0-1 mark), J Corkery (1-1), M Bradley (0-2, 0-1 free), R Dennehy and P O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Boherbue: G O’Sullivan (1-0), D O’Connor (0-4, 0-2 frees), J O’Connor (0-3, 0-1 free).

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, S Tarrant, C Smyth; B Casey, P Ring (Capt), D Quinlan; R Dennehy, B Dineen; J Corkery, M Bradley, A Murphy; D Thompson, E O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: L Casey for D Quinlan (39), P O’Sullivan for M Bradley (46), N Barry Murphy for J Corkery (55), J Murphy for B Casey (57), T Long for P Dilworth (58).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; M O’Gorman, Andrew O’Connor, C O’Keeffe; G O’Sullivan (Capt), D Buckley, J Corkery; B Murphy, K Cremin; J Daly, J O’Connor, Alan O’Connor; L Moynihan, A Murphy, D O’Connor.

Subs: K Murphy (BC 25), D Cremin for L Moynihan (25), D O’Sullivan for C O’Keeffe (23), CJ O’Sullivan for Alan O’Connor (23), D McCarthy for M O’Gorman (40).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).

Commanding first half display sees Aghabullogue into IAFC final

