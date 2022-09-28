Under 12 hurling fixture in Waterford abandoned after alleged abuse of referee

An under 12 hurling fixture in Waterford was abandoned on Monday last after an instance of alleged abuse towards the referee.

The underage championship is understood to have thrown in at 6.15pm on Monday evening.

WLR FM has reported that the alleged verbal abuse directed at the official came from a spectator at the game.

Waterford GAA have issued a statement, noting the game was "prematurely terminated" and it will now be looked into by the Bord na nÓg CCC.

“Waterford GAA can confirm that an under 12 game was prematurely terminated on Monday, September 26th and the matter is now being dealt with by the Bord na nÓg Competitions Control Committee. There will be no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

The abandonment is the latest incident of alleged abuse towards referees around the country in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Following the alleged attack of a match official during a Junior A football game last Sunday, GAA referee representatives met with the Wexford county board and are said to have appreciated the progress made out of it.

The work that the referee administration committee has already done as part of the board's plan was reportedly described by Wexford Chairman Micheál Martin, at the meeting.

The plan set out will require every club to host a session for mentors from Under-11 to adult level in their club within the next seven days, during which mentors must assess their behavior toward match officials.

Four-time All-Ireland final referee Dickie Murphy praised the discussion and said he thinks there is now a route towards meaningful reform in how these occurrences are handled.

Additionally, Wexford GAA will request that a Special Congress be held to consider the possibility of lifetime bans for physical or verbal threats made to officials at the upcoming Central Council meeting.