No surprises as big guns through to Galway SFC knockout stages

Seven of the eight quarter-finalists in the Galway SFC have now been decided with all of the fancied sides safely making it through to the knockout stages after five rounds of games in the three groups.

Champions Mountbellew/Moylough, 2020 winners Moycullen, city sides St Michael’s and Salthill/Knocknacarra, Corofin, Tuam Stars and Claregalway are all in the draw for the last eight.

The remaining slot will be decided on Tuesday night when Annaghdown will need to defeat Bearna by at least 12 points in the remaining group game which was postponed at the weekend due to a bereavement in the Bearna club.

Anything less than a 12-point win for Damien Comer’s side will see Milltown advance to the quarter-finals. They scored the last three points of the game through a brace from Mark Hehir and one from Mike Martin to draw 0-12 apiece with Claregalway, having won two and drawn one of their other group matches.

St Michael’s trailed Monivea/Abbey by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break but took over after the restart and late points from Cathal Meagher and Matthew Fogarty sealed a 0-11 to 0-9 win against Cillian McDaid’s side who are now in a relegation battle.

Galway player Patrick Kelly continued his remarkable goalscoring run for champions Mountbellew/Moylough as they brushed Paul Conroy’s St James’ aside by 1-23 to 1-9. Kelly has found the net in all five Mountbellew/Moylough group wins and took his haul to six goals in this championship when he scored after 20 minutes to cancel an earlier effort from Sam O’Neill for the city side.

Understrength Moycullen, who had already sealed top spot in their group, had to settle for a 1-11 to 2-8 draw against Naomh Anna when Myles Mac Donnacha, who moments earlier got a goal, kicked a late equaliser for the Leitir Móir side who are now safe from relegation.

John O’Mahony’s Salthill/Knocknacarra sealed their quarter-final spot with an impressive 5-16 to 0-10 win over An Cheathru Rua.

Former All Star Ian Burke, who scored three points after coming on as a sub for Corofin, snatched a late equaliser from a mark to secure a 0-16 apiece draw with neighbours Tuam Stars.

The sides were level on 0-8 each at the break but it took late points from Dylan Wall and Burke to prevent a second group loss for a Corofin side who completed seven Galway titles in a row in 2019.

Antaine Ó Laoi scored a late penalty for An Spidéal to complete a comeback 2-8 to 3-4 win over Oughterard, but both sides will be in the relegation play-offs.

Goals from Joe Flaherty and Johnny Heaney secured Killannin’s top flight status with a 2-14 to 0-9 win over a Caherlistrane side who will now be involved in the relegation tangle.