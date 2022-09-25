No separating Bray and Glenealy in Wicklow finale

Glenealy sub Jack Kavanagh hit a late equaliser to deny the defending champions. 
Wicklow GAA twitter

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 17:53
Mark Kennedy

Bray Emmets 0-16

Glenealy 0-16 

Defending champions Bray Emmets and Glenealy must meet again next weekend to decide Wicklow’s senior hurling title after the sides played out a draw at Aughrim on Sunday.

Even though the sides were level at least nine times before the final equaliser by Glenealy sub Jack Kavanagh deep in injury time, this was a free-ridden encounter that never really caught fire.

A total of 19 of the 32 scores came from placed balls, with Bray’s sharpshooter Christy Moorehouse registering ten while Glenealy’s Gavin Weir claimed 7 of his eight points from frees.

Wing back Matthew Traynor, who kept close tabs on Moorehouse in general play, pointed a free for Glenealy as did centre forward Danny Staunton.

Danny Staunton opened the scoring for Glenealy after 2 minutes, Moorehouse responded for Bray from three frees, but Glenealy regained an tight 0-8 to 0-7 lead at the break.

That set the tone for the second half.

Scorers for Bray: C Moorehouse 0-10 (frees), M Lennon 0-4, D Maloney and M Boland 0-1 each.

Glenealy: G Weir 0-8 (7 frees), D Dtaunton 0-5 (1f), M Traynor 0-1 (free), J O’Neill and J Kavanagh 0-1 each.

Bray Emmets: P O’Reilly, B Kearney, K Lacey, S Maloney, C Lohan, P Doyle, J Henderson, D Masterson, L Maloney, M Lennon, R McMahon, E McCormack, D Maloney, C Moorehouse, M Boland.

Subs: B McCormack for R McMahon, A Murphy for L Maloney

Glenealy: C Staunton, R Byrne, W Kavanagh, P O’Brien, M Traynor. G Byrne, S O’Dowd, R Manley, R Byrne, G Weir, D Staunton, T. Doyle, J Byrne, A Driver, J O’Neill jnr.

Subs: J Kavanagh for J Byrne, James Tyne for R Byrne, D Conyard for A Driver 

Referee: Martin Molloy, Annacurra.

