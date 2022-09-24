'This is like a dream' - St James seal promotion after convincing West Cork final win 

St Oliver Plunkett’s superbly prepared facility played host to a large attendance on the biggest day in West Cork GAA’s junior football calendar.
'This is like a dream' - St James seal promotion after convincing West Cork final win 

CELEBRATIONS: Team captain Conor Hayes (St. James) with the Mick McCarthy Cup and his team mates and selectors celebrate their victory in the Bandon Coop Carbery Junior A Football Championship final at Ahiohill. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 17:24
Ger McCarthy

St James 0-11 Argideen Rangers 0-5 

St James were crowned Bandon Co-Op Carbery JAFC champions and gained promotion to next year’s Premier Junior grade in Ahiohill on Sunday afternoon.

St Oliver Plunkett’s superbly prepared facility played host to a large attendance on the biggest day in West Cork GAA’s junior football calendar.

Whether it was nerves or just failing to deal with such a big occasion, a young Argideen team never played to their full potential.

St James won’t care one iota. Fluid in attack and compact in defence, the Ardfield club shook off some poor shooting to keep the scoreboard ticking over throughout a scrappy second period.

The Ardfield club were full value for their win and will relish the chance to show what they can do at Premier Junior county level in 2023.

“This is like a dream,” St James manager Alan O’Shea commented.

“Every year we are written off. We were ranked the seventeenth best team in West Cork football at the start of the championship. Well, we are out of the junior ranks now. It is unreal.

“We cannot wait to go up Premier Junior next year. What a boost for the club. This is a mentally tough and driven group. They always give everything and have heart, real heart. You can’t say much more about an unbelievable group of players.” 

The Ardfield club began at a high tempo and never allowed their opponents to settle. It was 0-5 to 0-0 after 12 dominant minutes after St James’ James O’Driscoll, Conor Hayes, Frank Hayes, Joseph O’Sullivan and Aaron Hayes (free) split the posts.

The eventual winners should have been further ahead but kicked six wasteful wides. Darragh Holland (free) and Fergal Walsh scores gave Rangers a glimmer of hope as they changed ends 0-5 to 0-2 in arrears.

Alas, any hope Argideen had of narrowing the gap evaporated during a poor third quarter. Wayward shooting was compounded by Rangers’ Padraig Butler receiving a black card after 38 minutes.

Ian Evans’ free was St James’ first score in 27 minutes but quickly answered by a Darragh Holland free at the opposite end.

That was the moment St James took control with three Frank Hayes points along with late Conor Hayes and Ian Evans (free) efforts making it an unforgettable day for the ‘men from the mountain’.

Scorers for St James: F Hayes 0-4 (0-1 free), I Evans (0-2 frees) and C Hayes 0-2 each, J O’Driscoll, A Hayes (0-1 free) and J O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: D Holland (0-2 frees) and F Walsh 0-2 each, P Butler 0-1.

ST JAMES: N Evans; M McCarthy (B), James O’Sullivan, T Feen; P Whelton, C Hayes, M McCarthy (D); K O’Leary, J O’Driscoll; K O’Brien, A Hayes, Joe O’Sullivan; F Hayes, C Hayes (captain), D White.

Subs: D O’Sullivan for K O’Leary (36), I Evans for D White (36), D Hayes for James O’Sullivan (40), E Deasy for P Whelton (55), A O’Shea for Joe O’Sullivan (62).

ARGIDEEN RANGERS: L McCarthy; F Butler, D O’Donovan, S Henchion; A Guinevan, G Crowley (captain), B Fleming; P Butler, D Holland; M Lawton, E Lawton, C O’Donovan; L O’Leary, F Walsh, S Walsh.

Subs: D Harrington for L O’Leary (32), C Smith for C O’Donovan (40), S Maxwell for M Lawton (54).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).

More in this section

Kildare v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 Wexford Gardai probe assault allegation after Gaelic football match 
No separating Bray and Glenealy in Wicklow finale No separating Bray and Glenealy in Wicklow finale
St Finbarr's v Newtownshandrum - Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final Barrs bridge 29-year gap to seal place in decider and keep double hopes alive 
Cork v Tyrone - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Repeat of last year's Cork LGFA decider as Éire Óg and Mourneabbey march on

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.295 s