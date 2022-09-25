Watch: St Finbarr's v Newtownshandrum, Cork Premier SHC

The top-class hurling keeps coming this afternoon.

After the curtain-raiser of Erin's Own and Blackrock, we have live coverage of the second semi-final from Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Join us from 3.30pm for the build up to the last-four showdown of double-chasing St Finbarr's and Newtownshandrum.

Newtown accounted for Glen Rovers last time out and will be hopeful of adding another city scalp this afternoon.

The Barr's, however, have been very impressive throughout and came through a very difficult group on the way to the knockout stages.

Throw-in is scheduled for 4pm but Liam Aherne will be joined by podcast favourites TJ Ryan and Mark Landers 30 mins beforehand, so make sure to log in early.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

But before you go .. Please note that if you are an existing Irish Examiner digital subscriber you can save time by signing into your Examiner account right now and you will be taken straight to our live stream page when you visit Live Events. If you are not yet part of our subscriber community you will be given the option of buying a ticket for this game (price €8) when you go to Live Events. Keep in mind, however, that as an Irish Examiner digital subscriber (for as little as €5) you will have access to all live matches (and archive) and other live events going forward. Before you enjoy the match can we also ask you to be patient on first login. If the screen will not load and is showing a coloured spinning circle just hold tight. If the page does not load after one minute log out and log in again and you should be ready to go. If you find your page just stays white and nothing else loads, refresh the page and wait for one minute. If that does not work refresh one more time. If that does not work please log out and start again. If any problems persist please head over to our customer support page for more troubleshooting tips and customer support contacts.