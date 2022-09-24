Castlemartyr outlast Castlelyons to reign supreme in all-east Cork Premier Intermediate semi-final 

Castlemartyr 2-24 Castlelyons 3-17

Castlemartyr out-battled Castlelyons in this all-east Cork semi-final of the Co-Op Superstores Premier IHC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening to go from Lower IHC to IAHC champions to a Premier IHC county final in a short couple of years. They will meet Inniscarra in the decider.

As expected, both teams brought plenty of fight, and it was no surprise to see the scores tied seven times in an action-packed opening half. Castlemartyr finally got the better of exchanges in the second 30 minutes against a Castlelyons team that had contested the last two county finals.

It was 0-3 apiece before the first of four first-half goals arrived.

Anthony Spillane, who made the long trip home from Dubai on Friday, made the journey all the more worthwhile when he raced onto the breaking ball and goaled in the 10th minute.

Moments earlier Castlemartyr prevented what could have been another goal when Darragh Joyce saved well from Barry Murphy.

It wasn’t long before Castlemartyr made their impression and a green flag raised by Joe Stack achieved parity, the full-forward collecting from a Jack McGann delivery.Castlemartyr The setting sun in Jack Barry’s eyes not helping.

Another important score was registered for Castlemarty in the 16th minute, this time Eoghan Martin finding the net after an initial shot from Stack was saved by a combination of ‘keeper Barry and the woodwork.

With barely time to draw a breath, Colm Spillane unleashed a shot which resulted in a Castlelyons second goal, 2-4 each.

Anthony Spillane extended the Castlelyons lead with a pair of excellent points. Back came their opponents once more.

The scoreboard read 2-7 apiece before Castlemartyr exerted a degree of pressure on their opponents on the approach to half-time.

They pulled two clear, 2-12 to 2-10, at the break. However, they suffered a big setback with Brian Lawton limping off the field deep in stoppage time.

Andrew Kelly started the second-half stroking over a close-in point to go three up. His brother Mike made it four.

Castlelyons - who went straight to the last four of this championship - then had a goal disallowed for a square ball, the score 2-15 to 2-12 after 40 minutes.

Alan Fenton’s contribution from play and placed balls left this intriguing contest delicately poised at three-quarter mark, 2-15 to 2-13.

Colm Barry, who passed a late fitness test, made a vital intervention to keep his side in the hunt.

With Barry Lawton racking up an impressive tally and substitute Ciarán Sice getting in on the act, Castlemartyr held the initiative as the game ticked into the final five minutes, 2-20 to 2-15.

Seamus Lawton’s side closed with a flurry of points. Anthony Spillane’s 63rd minute goal arrived too late to make a difference. Whilst a 20 metre free from Fenton was diverted out for a ’65.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly (0-2 frees), Barry Lawton (0-7 each), E Martin (1-3), J Stack (1-1), A Kelly (0-3), J Stack, J McGann and C Sice (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Spillane (2-3), A Fenton (0-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), C Spillane (1-1), J Kearney (0-3), E Maye and N O’Leary (0-1 each).

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce; C Martin, D Moran, B Ó Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, M Cosgrave; Jamie Stack, Brian Lawton; J McGann, M Kelly, Barry Lawton; A Kelly, Joe Stack, E Martin.

Subs: C Sice for Brian Lawton (34 inj), P Fleming for M Cosgrave (45), B McGann for J McGann (51).

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O’Leary, L Sexton, C O’Neill; C Barry, N O’Leary, L Doocey; E Maye, A Fenton; K O’Leary, C Spillane, P Roche; A Spillane, J Kearney, B Murphy.

Subs: D Spillane for C O’Neill (half-time), D Morrisson for P Roche (36).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).