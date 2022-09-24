Cork senior A semi-final action: Fr O'Neills v Bride Rovers 

The Irish Examiner livestream service resumes this evening for what is sure to be a tasty helping of Senior A hurling action.

Our cameras will once again be at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to capture the clash of Fr. O'Neills and Bride Rovers in the semi-final of the competition.

The winners of this evening's tie will take on Courcey Rovers, who are safely through to the decider having beat Fermoy on a scoreline of 5-14 to 0-14 on Friday night.

Beaten finalists in 2020 and '21, Fr O’Neill’s have unfinished business with this grade, especially when they were not at full strength for last year’s final defeat to Kanturk. As ever, their charge will be led by Declan Dalton, Billy Dunne, Ger Millerick, Kevin O’Sullivan, and Mark O’Keeffe.

Bride Rovers have their own collection of match-winners in Adam Walsh, Brian Roche, and Cillian Tobin.

Last time out, Fr O’Neill’s had four to spare over Bride when they clashed in the 2020 semi-final.

Commentator Patrick Mulcahy will be talking through the action along with Kieran Murphy and Eoin Cadogan, with pre-match build-up from 7.05pm.

