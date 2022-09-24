Cork senior A semi-final action: Fr O'Neills v Bride Rovers 

Tonight's helping of live action comes from Páirc Ui Chaoimh once again, as Fr O'Neills and Bride Rovers vie for a spot in the Senior A decider. Coverage starts at 7.05pm, so make sure to hop onto our stream in plenty of time to avail of the pre-match interviews and analysis.
Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 18:30
Examiner Staff

The Irish Examiner livestream service resumes this evening for what is sure to be a tasty helping of Senior A hurling action. 

Our cameras will once again be at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to capture the clash of Fr. O'Neills and Bride Rovers in the semi-final of the competition. 

The winners of this evening's tie will take on Courcey Rovers, who are safely through to the decider having beat Fermoy on a scoreline of 5-14 to 0-14 on Friday night.

Beaten finalists in 2020 and '21, Fr O’Neill’s have unfinished business with this grade, especially when they were not at full strength for last year’s final defeat to Kanturk. As ever, their charge will be led by Declan Dalton, Billy Dunne, Ger Millerick, Kevin O’Sullivan, and Mark O’Keeffe.

Bride Rovers have their own collection of match-winners in Adam Walsh, Brian Roche, and Cillian Tobin. 

Last time out, Fr O’Neill’s had four to spare over Bride when they clashed in the 2020 semi-final.

Commentator Patrick Mulcahy will be talking through the action along with Kieran Murphy and Eoin Cadogan, with pre-match build-up from 7.05pm. 

Do make sure to click through the virtual turnstile early and get the full benefit of our comprehensive pre-game coverage.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

But before you go ..

Please note that if you are an existing Irish Examiner digital subscriber you can save time by signing into your Examiner account right now and you will be taken straight to our live stream page when you visit Live Events.

If you are not yet part of our subscriber community you will be given the option of buying a ticket for this game (price €8) when you go to Live Events.

Keep in mind, however, that as an Irish Examiner digital subscriber (for as little as €5) you will have access to all live matches (and archive) and other live events going forward.] Before you enjoy the match can we also ask you to be patient on first login. If the screen will not load and is showing a cloured spinning circle just hold tight. If the page does not load after one minute log out and log in again and you should be ready to go.

If you find your page just stays white and nothing else loads, refresh the page and wait for one minute. If that does not work refresh one more time. If that does not work please log out and start again.

If any problems persist please head over to our customer support page for more troubleshooting tips and customer support contacts.

