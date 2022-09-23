Buckley toasts Iniscarra's progress after gritty win over Cloughduv

Iniscarra will meet the winners of Saturday’s quarter-final involving Courcey Rovers and Sarsfields in the last four
Buckley toasts Iniscarra's progress after gritty win over Cloughduv

Safe progress: Late points from Aileen Sheehan got last year’s defeated finalists, Iniscarra into the semi-finals. Pic: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 22:55
Therese O’Callaghan

Inniscarra played out a hard-fought SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship quarter-final victory (0-14 to 1-8) over Cloughduv at MTU tonight. 

The teams were tied at the end of normal time but late points from Aileen Sheehan got last year’s defeated finalists the desired result. Inniscarra led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

They will meet the winners of Saturday’s quarter-final involving Courcey Rovers and Sarsfields in the last four.

Multiple All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley, who lined out with her native club, said it was a hard-earned win.

“We had the upper hand in the first-half, but in fairness to Cloughduv they fought and they brought the game back to level terms late in the second-half. They are a tough team, they work really hard.

“It was very worrying times for us because they had all the momentum. But we were delighted to get the last few scores to just about get us over the line.

‘We are without Katie O’Mahony, she picked up an injury in the first group game and we will be without her for the rest of the championship. She is a huge loss as we go forward."

More in this section

Twomey bags four as five-star Courcey reach another county final Twomey bags four as five-star Courcey reach another county final
Cloughduv see off Lisgoold after extra time to make Cork IAHC final Cloughduv see off Lisgoold after extra time to make Cork IAHC final
Kerry v Cork - TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship Final Kerry's Fitzgerald Stadium in line for major funding, says Varadkar 
<p>Family ties: An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and his wife Mary with their son, Nemo Rangers captain Micheal Aodh Martin, and the cup after the 2020 Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Taoiseach reveals how GAA's pandemic shutdowns caused angst at home

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s