Buckley toasts Iniscarra's progress after gritty win over Cloughduv

Inniscarra played out a hard-fought SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship quarter-final victory (0-14 to 1-8) over Cloughduv at MTU tonight.

The teams were tied at the end of normal time but late points from Aileen Sheehan got last year’s defeated finalists the desired result. Inniscarra led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

They will meet the winners of Saturday’s quarter-final involving Courcey Rovers and Sarsfields in the last four.

Multiple All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley, who lined out with her native club, said it was a hard-earned win.

“We had the upper hand in the first-half, but in fairness to Cloughduv they fought and they brought the game back to level terms late in the second-half. They are a tough team, they work really hard.

“It was very worrying times for us because they had all the momentum. But we were delighted to get the last few scores to just about get us over the line.

‘We are without Katie O’Mahony, she picked up an injury in the first group game and we will be without her for the rest of the championship. She is a huge loss as we go forward."