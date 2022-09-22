Former veteran Corey appointed new Monaghan manager

The Clontibret man has been given a three-year term having only retired from inter-county football at the end of the 2019 season
Dream job: Vinny Corey takes over Monaghan on a three-year term. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 20:38
John Fogarty

Vinny Corey, one of the longest ever serving Monaghan footballers, has been appointed the county’s new manager.

The Clontibret man has been given a three-year term having only retired from inter-county football at the end of the 2019 season. The 39-year-old made his debut for the Farney County in 2003.

Corey, who replaces his old manager Seamus McEnaney after an exhaustive three-month search for his successor, was ratified at Thursday night’s executive committee meeting in the Four Seasons Hotel in Monaghan town.

He will be assisted by Martin Corey, Dermot McArdle and Gabriel Bannigan with further names to be added in the coming weeks.

Corey’s brother Martin was a selector with Cavan for the four previous years while McArdle lined out for several seasons with Corey in Monaghan’s defence.

Bannigan has been in charge of several clubs such as Kilmacud Crokes, St Sylvester’s and his own Aughnamullen Sarsfields.

Given his service, two-time Ulster winner Corey will be a popular appointment and will come as a relief to many in the county after a series of names including Jason Sherlock and Ger Brennan were linked to the vacancy.

