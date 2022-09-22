Examiner subscribers have a front-row seat for massive hurling weekend on Leeside 

Pairc Uí Chaoimh is centre-stage once again on Leeside. 
USUAL SUSPECTS: Conor O'Brien, Blackrock, Robbie O'Flynn, Erin's Own, Tim O'Mahony, Newtownshandrum and Billy Hennessy, St Finbarr's at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week,

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 14:27
Adrian Russell

After last weekend's football action, the focus returns to hurling in Cork this weekend. 

And the Examiner Sport cameras and crew will again be present to bring our subscribers the action -- and plenty of pre- and post-game analysis -- from Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

Log in early on Saturday evening to join Patrick Mulcahy and pundits Kieran Murphy and Eoin Cadogan ahead of tasty East Cork showdown , that sees  Fr O'Neills and Bride Rovers meeting in a senior AHC semi-final. 

The game throws in at 730pm but make sure you're in front of a screen from 7pm for all the build-up from the venue. 

On Sunday, we have a huge Premier SHC semi-final double header in store. 

First Blackrock take on Erin’s Own with a place in the championship decider on the line. Patrick will be joined by Kieran Murphy and Seanie McGrath from 1.30pm, so don't forget to get online in plenty of time. 

That game is followed by the Barrs versus Newtownshandrum with Liam Aherne joined on commentary by Mark Landers and TJ Ryan. The game has scheduled 4pm throw-in so ensure you're ready to go 30 minis before that to get the value out of your subscription and our comprehensive coverage. 

And if that wasn't enough, on Monday evening, we'll bring you the next generation of Cork football talent with the Premier minor football championship decider between double-chasing Douglas and Valley Rovers. 

To watch the games, become an Irish Examiner subscriber for just €5 per month. Or you can watch a single game for €8 per match. Visit irishexaminer.com/liveevents.

