High time Cork hurlers dined a the top table year-on-year - O'Flynn looking for Rebel consistency

It is high time the Cork hurlers put themselves back on the map, Robbie O’Flynn has said.

All-Star nominee O’Flynn is excited by the new Cork management headed by Pat Ryan and is adamant the county must reassert themselves at the business end of the championship in 2023.

All-Ireland finalists in 2021, the county fell at the quarter-final hurdle this year, with O’Flynn remarking that Cork need to be at the top table year-on-year.

“You need to be doing it every year, and I think we should be there,” said the Cork half-forward.

“Every one of us is definitely as hungry as each other and I think it is time we put ourselves back on the map.” Reflecting on Cork’s 2022 season, the 24-year-old expressed frustration at the manner of their championship exit to Henry Shefflin’s Galway. Cork registered 16 wides in their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat, 12 of which arrived during a first half where they also failed to put away a single one of the three green flag opportunities created.

“We didn’t have a great start [to the championship] but found what makes us tick mid-season. We strung a great few performances together, the Waterford game kicked it all off.

“The Galway game was disappointing. To have all those wides and then lose by a point was frustrating, to say the least. It is something we can use as fuel for next year, hopefully.” O’Flynn, who contributed 0-17 from play across the 2022 championship, worked under new boss Pat Ryan during his first year on the Cork senior panel in 2017. He also has experience of dealing with new Cork coach Donal O’Rourke, the latter having trained Erin’s Own in 2020 and 21.

“I was finding my feet in 2017 when Pat was coach, but his hurling training was second to none.” Club matters are O’Flynn’s chief priority at present as Erin’s Own this Sunday chase a first Cork hurling final appearance since 2016. Standing in their way is 2020 champions Blackrock.

“2016 was my first real year playing senior with Erin’s Own. I probably took getting to the final for granted, and probably expected to be back there two or three times [since], but it is very hard to get there, and we are six years on now. That’s what we are going for now, to get back to that.” Having bypassed the quarter-final stage on account of finishing the group phase as the top-ranked group winner, Sunday’s semi-final (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm) represents their first game in four weeks.

“I think we’ve managed the break very well. Management was good enough to give us a little break because they knew we had four weeks off, and then we went back at it. We’ve trained hard and got a challenge in, as well. Fellas are looking forward to a championship game again given we haven’t played one in four weeks, and it is coming at the right time, I think.

“We know what we have to do to deliver a performance every time we go out. As we are a bit of an older team and because we have been playing together for so long, it does help. The lads have enough experience to show up on the day.”