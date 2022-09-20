GAA expected to finalise master fixtures calendar later this month

The GAA are expected to put the finishing touches to the outline of the 2023 master fixtures calendar later this month.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are currently deliberating over the schedule, which is expected to run along a similar timeframe to this past season with the inter-county window possibly being extended by a week or two.

There has been some discussion about ending the four league finals, a suggestion recently made in the media by Connacht secretary John Prenty. It would provide more space for the championships and Central Council have the power to alter the competition’s format, although the proposal may not yet have enough support.

The All-Ireland senior football championship will involve an additional matchday weekend with the introduction of the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup round-robin stages that technically replace the qualifiers.

As was the case last season, teams are expected to be permitted back to collective training in early December, while pre-season competitions are once more set to go ahead despite a clamour in recent years to do away with them.

The Joe McDonagh Cup final is also in line for a new staging, possibly combining with the U20 All-Ireland final. The recommendations put forward by the CCCC will have to be signed off by the GAA’s management committee and Central Council.

Meanwhile, new Clare GAA head of operations Deirdre Murphy says she intends embracing the pressure of the position.

The Clooney-Quin woman, who is due to take up the new role from October 24, a position which was recommended in the strategic plan, has previously worked as UL GAA development officer and a development co-ordinator in the Camogie Association.

“It’s a pressure you’d welcome,” she told Clare FM. “You wouldn’t have gone for the role otherwise. It’s an excellent position to be coming into the role, that this plan exists and you’re not at the starting point trying to engage people in the enthusiasm to deliver the plan – there is an excellent plan there.

“The process that was undertaken to formulate the plan was very consultative and really engaged the clubs and got people really enthusiastic. It will be up to me to lead the development of that implementation. That was a very clear brief when the job was advertised.”

Clare are to follow Murphy’s appointment with others including a commercial and brand manager, a finance manager and a facilities manager. In July, secretary Pat Fitzgerald stepped down from his position after 32 years, 15 of them on a full-time basis.