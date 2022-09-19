Early goals see Sars ease to win over the Glen in minor Challenge Cup

Sarsfields’ two goals in the first quarter that set them on the road to victory in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 minor hurling championship Challenge Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn
Early goals see Sars ease to win over the Glen in minor Challenge Cup

Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 20:16
Therese O’Callaghan

Sarsfields 3-18 Glen Rovers 1-10 

A good start is half the battle, and it was Sarsfields’ two goals in the first quarter that set them on the road to victory in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 minor hurling championship Challenge Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday night.

Barry O’Flynn and Conor O’Rourke struck in the 8th and 15th minutes to set up a half-time lead of 2-7 to 0-6.

The advantage was extended to eight points midway through the second-half. John Leddy’s goal at the death ensured a comfortable victory for Sarsfields.

Glen Rovers forward Stephen Lynam shot 1-7.

As well, both goalkeepers Jack Austin and Ben Heffernan gave good accounts of themselves.

Scorers for Sarsfields: J Leddy (1-4, 0-1 65, 0-3 frees), B O’Flynn (1-3), D O’Connor (0-6, 0-3 frees), C O’Rourke (1-0), S Gallagher (0-2), D O’Donovan, D O’Callaghan (free), S McNamara (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: S Lynam (1-7), 0-4 frees), K Kelleher, C Walsh and S Lawlor (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: J Austin; J Grainger, A McCarthy, J McMahon; J Huggins, S King, D O’Callaghan; S Gallagher, H Jones; J Leddy (Capt), R Hurley, S McNamara; D O’Connor, B O’Flynn, C O’Rourke.

Subs: D O’Donovan for H Jones (half-time), R Barry for J Huggins (45), F McCarthy for C O’Rourke (55).

GLEN ROVERS: B Heffernan; E Virgo, O O’Connell, J Murphy; K Kelleher, J Brosnan, C McCarthy; C Maguire, S Lawlor; C Walsh, E O’Sullivan, C Hurley; J O’Sullivan, S Lynam, M Gayfer.

Subs: TJ Kenneally for C Hurley (35), S O’Donovan for J Brosnan (58), A McCarthy Coade for J O’Sullivan (60).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

