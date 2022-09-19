Early goals see Sars ease to win over the Glen in minor Challenge Cup

Sarsfields 3-18 Glen Rovers 1-10

A good start is half the battle, and it was Sarsfields’ two goals in the first quarter that set them on the road to victory in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 minor hurling championship Challenge Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday night.

Barry O’Flynn and Conor O’Rourke struck in the 8th and 15th minutes to set up a half-time lead of 2-7 to 0-6.

The advantage was extended to eight points midway through the second-half. John Leddy’s goal at the death ensured a comfortable victory for Sarsfields.

Glen Rovers forward Stephen Lynam shot 1-7.

As well, both goalkeepers Jack Austin and Ben Heffernan gave good accounts of themselves.

Scorers for Sarsfields: J Leddy (1-4, 0-1 65, 0-3 frees), B O’Flynn (1-3), D O’Connor (0-6, 0-3 frees), C O’Rourke (1-0), S Gallagher (0-2), D O’Donovan, D O’Callaghan (free), S McNamara (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: S Lynam (1-7), 0-4 frees), K Kelleher, C Walsh and S Lawlor (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: J Austin; J Grainger, A McCarthy, J McMahon; J Huggins, S King, D O’Callaghan; S Gallagher, H Jones; J Leddy (Capt), R Hurley, S McNamara; D O’Connor, B O’Flynn, C O’Rourke.

Subs: D O’Donovan for H Jones (half-time), R Barry for J Huggins (45), F McCarthy for C O’Rourke (55).

GLEN ROVERS: B Heffernan; E Virgo, O O’Connell, J Murphy; K Kelleher, J Brosnan, C McCarthy; C Maguire, S Lawlor; C Walsh, E O’Sullivan, C Hurley; J O’Sullivan, S Lynam, M Gayfer.

Subs: TJ Kenneally for C Hurley (35), S O’Donovan for J Brosnan (58), A McCarthy Coade for J O’Sullivan (60).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).