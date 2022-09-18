Two wins on the bounce for Feale Rangers as they beat South Kerry

Kerry SFC Group 4

Feale Rangers 2-13 South Kerry 0-13

Feale Rangers are slowly lifting North Kerry out of the doldrums of the past decade as they made it two wins on the bounce in Group 4, defeating a South Kerry side that had drawn with Templenoe the previous week in Killarney.

It effectively means Feale Rangers are through to the knock out stages on four points but it is the only group without dead rubbers as Templenoe are on three points and they host Feale Rangers next weekend hoping to top the group.

However, if South Kerry were to beat St Brendans (0 points) they would move to three and should Templenoe lose to Feale Rangers, then the second spot would be decided on points difference, which favours Templenoe right now.

Feale Rangers were slow into their stride here and struggled early on.

South Kerry, by contrast, looked that much sharper and more efficient up front fashioning a five points to one lead by twelve minutes (scores from Daniel Daly, Dylan O’Donoghue, Graham O’Sullivan and Darragh O’Sullivan).

Feale Rangers got going and points from David Keane, Seán Keane and Niall Collins had them back in the game but they then conceded two sloppy frees that saw Darragh O’Sullivan and Daniel Daly convert and it was 0-7 to 0-5 to South Kerry approaching half time.

Conor O’Keeffe scored a superb goal and points from Martin Stack saw Feale Rangers lead 1-6 to 0-7 at half time and Feale Rangers never looked back.

An early 1-2 from Feale Rangers settled the issue with a David Keane goal from a Sean Keane pass and a couple of Martin Stack points saw Feale Rangers, with Barry Mahony outstanding, always hold the upper hand to the end.

Scorers for Feale Rangers: M Stack (0-7, 5f, 1m), D Keane (1-3, 1f), C O’Keeffe (1-0), N Collins, B Mahony and S Keane (0-1 each).

Scorers for South Kerry: D O’Sullivan (0-6, 4f, 1 ‘45), D Daly (0-4, 3f, 1m), G O’Sullivan, C O’Shea and D O’Donoghue (0-1 each).

FEALE RANGERS: C Keane (Listowel Emmets); D Maher (Duagh), S T Dillon (St Senans), A O’Connor (Duagh); C O’Keeffe (Finuge), G McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), N Collins (do); B Sweeney (Listowel Emmets); B Mahony (St Senans); T Scanlon (Duagh), S Keane (do), C Trant (St Senans); D Keane (Listowel Emmets), M Stack (Moyvane), S Stack (Moyvane).

Subs: E Browne (Listowel Emmets) for T Scanlon 41, R Mahony (St Senans) for S Stack 45, J McVeigh (Listowel Emmets) for ST Dillon (inj) 50, D Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for S Keane 53, É O’Flaherty (Moyvane) for D Keane 58.

SOUTH KERRY: P O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers); C O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), F Clifford (Waterville), S O’Connor (Dromid Pearses); M O’Leary (Reenard), R O’Shea (Skellig Rangers), D Casey (St Mary’s); J Daly (St Mary’s), G O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses); C O’Shea (St Mary’s), D Daly (St Mary’s), K Sheehan (Dromid Pearses); D O’Donoghue (Dromid Pearses), M O’Sullivan (St Michael’s Foilmore), D O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers).

Subs: J Lynch (Dromid Pearses) for J Daly 37, I Galvin (Sneem/Derrynane) for K Sheehan 37, O Clifford for M O’Leary 45, S Teahan for D Daly 54 Blood: A Cournane for D O’Sullivan, 12-17.

REFEREE: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Firies).