No minor matter: Irish Examiner cameras focused on Cork MHC final on Monday night

Douglas take on Midleton with the title on the line.
Douglas and Midleton meet in the minor decider.

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 18:21

The live coverage of Cork GAA games keep coming with Examiner Sport. 

This weekend, football took centre stage once again with a double header from Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

First on Saturday, Nemo Rangers got past the challenge of Carbery Rangers in their Premier SFC quarter-final. 

Then, lots of you tuned din to witness 14-man Castlehaven seal their semi-final spot with victory over Mallow. 

Next weekend, a massive weekend of senior hurling semi-finals will be on the menu. 

But first, you can watch the next generation of Cork hurling talent with the Irish Examiner's live coverage of the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MHC final on Monday night.

Douglas and Midleton will face off at Páirc Uí Rinn with coverage starting at 7.45pm 

Commentator Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by Seanie McGrath and Eamonn Murphy.

To watch the games, become an Irish Examiner subscriber for just €5 per month. Or you can watch a single game for €8 per match. Visit irishexaminer.com/liveevents.

