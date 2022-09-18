Falvey goals power St Michael's to City junior crown

The efforts of Brian Dillons' forward Jamie Murphy, who scored 1-9, weren't enough for the northside team
Sun, 18 Sep, 2022
Ballinlough

City Division JAFC Final: St Michael's 2-11 Brian Dillons 1-11 

St Michael's saw off the stiff challenge of Brian Dillons in Sunday's City Division Junior A Football Championship final in Ballinlough to progress to the county quarter-finals.

This is their sixth City Division Junior A title, the last of them coming in 2019, and the Blackrock men now face a county quarter-final against Buttevant who just got the better of Charleville in the Avondhu decider.

A breakneck first half and the valiant efforts of Brian Dillons forward Jamie Murphy, who scored 1-9 of their 1-11, weren’t enough to see the northside team over the line.

Simon Falvey was the standout player for St Michael's, picking up man of the match. He bagged himself 2-2 and contributed massively to his side’s victory.

While the first half was free-scoring (Michael's 1-7 Brian Dillons 1-9), the second became a war of attrition. There were few scores but ultimately Michael's had the poise and the legs to get them over the line.

Dillons only managed two points in the second period and with 10 minutes to go St Michael's set for home with a Falvey goal the springboard.  

Scorers for St Michael's: S Falvey 2-2, P Cronin 0-3 (0-1 f), D Cremin, L O Sullivan, P Leneghan, F Leahy, E Buckley, M Drummond 0-1 each.

Scorers for Brian Dillons: J Murphy 1-9 (0-4 f), D Cremin, T Lawrence 0-1 each.

ST MICHAELS: M O Connell; C Hanley, A O Driscoll, S Ahern; J Lenihan, B Cain, F Leahy; T Grainger, E Burke; M Drummond, S Falvey, D Shovlin; P Cronin, E Buckley, D O Sullivan.

Subs: D Cremin for D O Sullivan (35), P Leneghan for M Drummond (40), D Hogan for J Lenihan (48), L O Sullivan for E Buckley (53).

BRIAN DILLONS: J Murphy; P O Brien, D Brosnan, A Keniry; J Noonan, C McCarthy, D O Donoghue; S Crowley, T Lawrence; D Cremin, C Brosnan, K Mills, J Murphy, D McGrath.

Subs: A Keniry for E Keane (41), T Harrington for D O Donoghue (49), M Funchion for P O Brien (54), C O Brien for K Mills (57).

Referee: P Finnegan (Douglas) 

#Cork GAA
