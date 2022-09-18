Kerry SFC: Mid Kerry seal quarter-final spot with win over Na Gaeil

Kerry SFC Group 3

MID KERRY 0-20 NA GAEIL 0-16

In a thoroughly entertaining high-scoring encounter, Mid Kerry sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Kerry SFC following this victory over a redoubtable Na Gaeil outfit in this Group 3 Round 2 encounter at Killeen in Tralee.

Following on from their noteworthy second half performance when disposing of West Kerry last time out, the divisional side, once they assumed ascendancy on the scoreboard in the ninth minute, never lost it for the remainder of a most enjoyable and titanic battle.

With a cohesive and well-functioning attacking sextet, marshalled by top scorer Eanna O’Connor on the ’40, and with captain Liam Carey, Kieran Dennehy and Keith Evans also playing important roles, Mid Kerry were always able to hold their opponents at arms’ length.

Not that championship newcomers Na Gaeil lost anything in defeat – apart from the opportunity to progress to the knock-out stages. As they proved against Austin Stacks, they are certainly comfortable at this exalted level, and the experience will hold them in good stead going forward.

Mid Kerry led by three points (0-11 to 0-8) after an invigorating first half, where both sides also missed chances to rattle the net. Peter O’Sullivan’s charges found scores a little bit easier to come by up front, though Na Gaeil’s inter-county midfield partnership held sway in that sector.

It was tit-for-tat again in the second half as the contest moved from end to end at a relentless pace. Na Gaeil goalkeeper Devon Burns’ long range place-kicking was hugely impressive, but with David Mangan making a couple of vital defensive interventions, Mid Kerry managed to keep their noses in front.

Eanna O’Connor’s stunning free from out near the sideline a fitting way to close out their victory.

Scorers for Mid Kerry: E O’Connor 0-8 (0-1 ’45, 0-4fs), L Carey 0-4, K Dennehy, J O’Connor 0-2 each, F Clfford (f), D Houlihan, K Evans (mk), C Kennedy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Na Gaeil: Diarmuid O’Connor 0-5 (0-4fs), D Burns 0-3 (0-2 ‘45s, 0-1f), J O’Connor, D Reen 0-2 each, D Goggin, A Barry, J Sheehan, J Barry (f) 0-1 each.

MID KERRY: S Coffey (Beaufort); P Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), N Breen (Beaufort), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); E Clifford (Laune Rangers), P Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), S O’Brien (Beaufort); C McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar), D Houlihan (Cromane); F Clifford (Laune Rangers), E O’Connor (Milltown/Castlemaine), K Evans (Keel); K Dennehy (Beaufort), L Carey (Beaufort), C Teahan (Glenbeigh/Glencar).

Subs: J O’Connor (Beaufort) for Dennehy (ht), C Kennedy (Beaufort) for Teahan (40 mins), J Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for Wrenn (50 mins), D Cleary (Laune Rangers) for F Clifford (54 mins), G Horan (Milltown/Castlemaine) for Evans (60 mins).

NA GAEIL: D Burns; J Doyle, N O’Mahony, E O’Connor; F Barry, D Bourke, E Doody; J Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor; A Barry, D Goggin, J O’Connor; K O’Donovan, D Reen, J Bourke.

Subs: T O hAinifein for O’Donovan (27 mins), J Sheehan for J Bourke (ht), Dan O’Connor for Reen (47 mins), L Barrett for A Barry (52 mins), D Devine for J O’Connor (58 mins).

Referee: E Moran (Ballydonoghue).