Shane Walsh starts as he means to go on with five points for Crokes

Footballer of the Year nominee Shane Walsh struck five points on his full debut for Kilmacud Crokes as the Dublin SFC title holders returned to the last four of the championship.

It wasn't vintage Crokes at Parnell Park but the reigning Leinster champions still had too much for last season's Dublin SFC '2' winners Cuala, running out 0-14 to 1-9 victors.

Alongside Na Fianna, who defeated Whitehall Colmcille 1-12 to 1-11 in the first of this evening's two quarter-finals, Robbie Brennan's side advanced to the penultimate stage.

The remaining two quarter-finals will take place tomorrow with 2016 All-Ireland winners Ballyboden St Enda's taking on Ballinteer St John's and Castleknock meeting Thomas Davis in a second Parnell Park double header.

Bad news for Crokes was the apparent ankle injury sustained by Paul Mannion, forcing the three-time All-Star and former Dublin forward to limp off in the 47th minute.

Galway attacker Walsh, who featured as a substitute for Crokes in their final group game against Templeogue Synge Street earlier this month following a controversial club switch, started this time in the full-forward line.

He notched back to back points late in the first-half to nudge Crokes 0-8 to 0-7 ahead at the interval but it was a tense encounter with the sides level four times in the opening half.

Cuala, who had the man of the match in Michael Fitzsimons, restarted strongly with a point from Con O'Callaghan and a 46th minute goal from his brother Niall O'Callaghan.

That goal left the Dalkey side 1-8 to 0-10 ahead but they only added one more late point as Crokes, beaten by Kilcoo in last February's All-Ireland club decider, brought all their big game experience to bear in the closing quarter.

Dara Mullin, Shane Cunningham and Walsh, twice, were all on the mark during that period to ease the Stillorgan side to a two-point win over their south-side rivals.

Veteran Dublin defender Jonny Cooper was sent off in Na Fianna's one-point win over Whitehall Colmcille earlier.

Cooper walked to the line in the 50th minute of the contest when he was booked for a foul on Eoghan O'Donnell which resulted in a penalty that Cormac Costello converted.

Costello's goal tied the game up at 1-9 apiece but Na Fianna's response was impressive - three points in a row to regain the lead and they didn't relinquish it this time.

Dual star O'Donnell, who played for the Dublin footballers this year after previously captaining the county hurlers, wore number nine for his club but played in attack and pinched three points.

Costello top scored with 1-3 for Whitehall but Na Fianna largely set the tempo throughout with Conor McHugh palming to the net in the 24th minute.

Ali Fitzgerald impressed from defence too as Na Fianna opened up a 1-5 to 0-4 half-time lead and though they wobbled momentarily with the Cooper dismissal and penalty concession, they responded well with McHugh and Aaron Byrne scoring vital points.

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: S Walsh (0-5, 3 frees, 1 mark); P Mannion (0-4, 1 free); D Mullin (0-2); D O'Brien, C Dias, S Cunningham (0-1).

Cuala scorers: C O'Callaghan (0-4, 1 free, 1 45); N O'Callaghan (1-0); L Keating (free), N James (0-2); C Mullally (0-1).

Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O'Brien; A McGowan, R O'Carroll, C O'Shea; B Shovlin, C Dias; A Jones, P Mannion, T Fox; H Kenny, D Mullin, S Walsh.

Subs: S Cunningham for Fox (40); C O'Connor for Mannion (47); S Horan for Jones (53); R McGowan for Clancy (54); C Casey for Kenny (58).

Cuala: D O'Dowd; D Sheerin, M Fitzsimons, L Tracey; D O'Dowd, M Conroy, C Mullally; P O Cofaigh Byrne, P Duffy; C Doran, C O'Callaghan, N James; L Keating, D Spillane, N O'Callaghan.

Subs: E Kennedy for Conroy, J Power for Doran (54); J Fitzsimons for Spillane, C O'Brien for Tracey (63).

Ref: S Farrelly.