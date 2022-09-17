Four-star O’Keeffe inspires Newmarket as 'drained' Bandon relegated

Senior A Football Championship relegation play-off

Newmarket 5-11

Bandon 1-8

Bandon's footballers have fallen through the dreaded trap door to Cork’s Premier Intermediate grade after they lost by a whopping 15 points to Newmarket on Saturday.

The win for Newmarket was every bit as emphatic as the scoreline suggests and the wonder is, based on this performance, how they found themselves 60 minutes from the drop.

It was Newmarket’s O’Keeffe brothers who did the damage for Newmarket, especially corner-forward Ryan O’Keeffe who bagged a whopping 4-3 on the day in a man-of-the-match performance while his brother Darren grabbed the important third goal after the break that essentially put the game to bed.

Bandon’s dual commitments certainly caught up with them on the day. They looked leaden-footed at times compared to their pumped-up opponents, and tight defeats in recent weeks in both codes certainly seemed to have affected them in Coachford on Saturday.

Bandon coach Colm Aherne admitted afterward that his side were “physically and mentally drained”.

Newmarket, on the other hand, were firing on all cylinders. Conor O’Keeffe started brightly, putting over three early points but the Newmarket onslaught really began in the 14th minute when Ryan O Keeffe poked into the net from close range. He was on hand again 6 minutes later, scoring his second goal of the day and putting distance between the two teams.

Approaching the break, Bandon were thrown a lifeline when substitute Mattie McNamara was dragged down in the box, he converted the penalty himself to reduce the interval leeway to 2-7 to 1-2 to the Duhallow men.

The second half saw Newmarket pull away with a plethora of well-taken scores. Ryan O’Keeffe popped up with yet another goal in the 50th minute completing his hat-trick but that wasn’t it for the man of the match. Along with setting up brother Darren for a goal at the back post, Ryan finished from close range for his fourth goal of the day.

Scorers for Newmarket: R O Keeffe 4-3, D O Keeffe 1-0, C O f0-3, D Culloty 0-2 (0-1 f), B O Connor 0-2, M Cottrell 0-1.

Scorers for Bandon: M McNamara 1-0, M Sugrue 0-2 (0-1 f), R Long, D Crowley, C O’Mahony, C Calnan, M Cahalane, P Murphy 0-1 each.

NEWMARKET: J O Keefe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; A Browne, TJ Brosnan, B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne; D Cottrell, K O Sullivan, B O Connor; C O Keefe, D Culloty, R O Keefe.

Subs: G Forde for TJ Brosnan (27), D O Keefe for D Cottrell (42), C Buttimer for B O Connor (50), D Norton for B Daly (54), J Ryan for D Culloty (58).

BANDON: P Prendergast; D O Donovan, B Crowley, N McCarthy; A O Mahony, J Walsh, C O Mahony; P Murphy, D Crowley; C Long, J Mulcahy, C Calnan; M Sugrue, R Long, M Cahalane.

Subs: M McNamara for C Long (12), C Burke for N McCarthy (51).