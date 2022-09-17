Four-star O’Keeffe inspires Newmarket as 'drained' Bandon relegated

The west Cork side were well beaten as the Duhallow men secured survival. 
Four-star O’Keeffe inspires Newmarket as 'drained' Bandon relegated

SHARP-SHOOTING: Ryan O’Keeffe, Newmarket, hit four goals. 

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 19:22
Darragh Leen, Coachford

Senior A Football Championship relegation play-off 

Newmarket 5-11 

Bandon 1-8

Bandon's footballers have fallen through the dreaded trap door to Cork’s Premier Intermediate grade after they lost by a whopping 15 points to Newmarket on Saturday. 

The win for Newmarket was every bit as emphatic as the scoreline suggests and the wonder is, based on this performance, how they found themselves 60 minutes from the drop.

It was Newmarket’s O’Keeffe brothers who did the damage for Newmarket, especially corner-forward Ryan O’Keeffe who bagged a whopping 4-3 on the day in a man-of-the-match performance while his brother Darren grabbed the important third goal after the break that essentially put the game to bed.

Bandon’s dual commitments certainly caught up with them on the day. They looked leaden-footed at times compared to their pumped-up opponents, and tight defeats in recent weeks in both codes certainly seemed to have affected them in Coachford on Saturday.

Bandon coach Colm Aherne admitted afterward that his side were “physically and mentally drained”.

Newmarket, on the other hand, were firing on all cylinders. Conor O’Keeffe started brightly, putting over three early points but the Newmarket onslaught really began in the 14th minute when Ryan O Keeffe poked into the net from close range. He was on hand again 6 minutes later, scoring his second goal of the day and putting distance between the two teams.

Approaching the break, Bandon were thrown a lifeline when substitute Mattie McNamara was dragged down in the box, he converted the penalty himself to reduce the interval leeway to 2-7 to 1-2 to the Duhallow men.

The second half saw Newmarket pull away with a plethora of well-taken scores. Ryan O’Keeffe popped up with yet another goal in the 50th minute completing his hat-trick but that wasn’t it for the man of the match. Along with setting up brother Darren for a goal at the back post, Ryan finished from close range for his fourth goal of the day.

Scorers for Newmarket: R O Keeffe 4-3, D O Keeffe 1-0, C O f0-3, D Culloty 0-2 (0-1 f), B O Connor 0-2, M Cottrell 0-1.

Scorers for Bandon: M McNamara 1-0, M Sugrue 0-2 (0-1 f), R Long, D Crowley, C O’Mahony, C Calnan, M Cahalane, P Murphy 0-1 each.

NEWMARKET: J O Keefe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; A Browne, TJ Brosnan, B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne; D Cottrell, K O Sullivan, B O Connor; C O Keefe, D Culloty, R O Keefe.

Subs: G Forde for TJ Brosnan (27), D O Keefe for D Cottrell (42), C Buttimer for B O Connor (50), D Norton for B Daly (54), J Ryan for D Culloty (58).

BANDON: P Prendergast; D O Donovan, B Crowley, N McCarthy; A O Mahony, J Walsh, C O Mahony; P Murphy, D Crowley; C Long, J Mulcahy, C Calnan; M Sugrue, R Long, M Cahalane.

Subs: M McNamara for C Long (12), C Burke for N McCarthy (51).

More in this section

General view of a black card 5/1/2014 St Aidan's mentor seeks hearing over proposed 96-week suspension
No classic but Nemo get the job done to book semi-final spot No classic but Nemo get the job done to book semi-final spot
Galway v Roscommon - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final Kilshannig deservedly through to IAFC semi-final
Galway v Leitrim - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

'Relief' for Naomh Aban as St Vincent's face drop

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.259 s