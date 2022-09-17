Kilshannig deservedly through to IAFC semi-final

Kilshannig 1-12

Glanworth 1-8

Kilshannig have booked their place in the IAFC semi-finals following a closely contested affair against North Cork rivals Glanworth at Kildorrery.

This is the second time in six days that Kilshannig has claimed a win in this fixture, beating Glanworth (Harbour Rovers) in their Junior A Hurling quarter-final clash last weekend.

In a game of two halves, it was Kilshannig's resilience that sculpted the narrative of this encounter.

Kilshannig, on numerous occasions, breached the lines of the Glanworth's defence but came away empty-handed thanks to the meticulous defensive structure of the opposition.

Darragh O’Brien (1-3) and David Pyne (0-5) were the architects of Glanworth's first-half success. The pair scored their side’s entire match tally. The game entered the interval with Glanworth deservedly ahead 1-4 to 0-4.

Following the changeover, as soon as the ball left referee Eoin Coleman's hands, it was clear that we were in for a polar opposite second half. With the first phase of play, Killian O’Hanlon scythed through the Glanworth defence, forcing a good save from keeper Ciaran Cotter. However, Darragh O’Sullivan capitalised on the rebound to put the sides back on parity, 1-4 to 1-4.

Soon after, a well-crafted score from substitute Tom Cunningham foreshadowed what would be an outstanding half for the Kilshannig man.

Glanworth’s reasons for staying within touching distance were primarily attributable to the forward display of David Pyne scoring three points in the second half.

Kilshannig’s link-up movement, particularly through channels such as Brian Guerin and Killian O Hanlon, epitomised the closing stages.

Credit to Glanworth, whose chins never touched their chest as they continued to battle until the very end. Unfortunately for the men in green, things got worse, as Sean Finn received a second yellow in the dying embers of the game to puncture any hopes of a revival.

Late scores from Killian O’Hanlon and Tom Cunningham crowned what would be a deserving win for Kilshannig.

Their semi-final opponents will be decided by the results of Sunday night's quarter-final fixtures.

Scorers for Kilshannig: K O’Hanlon (0-4, 2 frees), T Cunningham (0-3), D O’Sullivan (1-0) B Guerin (0-2), K Twomey (0-2, 2 frees), J Twomey (0-1)

Scorers for Glanworth: D O’Brien (1-3), D Pyne (0-5)

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; S O’Connell, E Burke, C Murphy; C O’Shea, B Guerin, B Curtin; E O’Hanlon, K O’Hanlon; K O’Connell, J Twomey, C O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, K Twomey, E O’Sullivan.

Subs: C McMahon for J Twomey (30), T Cunningham for K O’Connell (30), M Twomey for C Murphy (53), D O’Sullivan for D O’Sullivan (54).

GLANWORTH: C Cotter; J Blackburn, W Blackburn, T Condon; P Blackburn, J Coughlan, J Fogarty; R Murphy, S Finn; D O’Brien, D Pyne, J Fitzgibbon; S Condon, J O’Sullivan, P Hannon.

Subs: Eric O’Donoghue for J Coughlan (45), G O’Neill for P Hannon (57).

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal)