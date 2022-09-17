Clinical Cill na Martra power past Aghada

Cill na Martra 3-14

Aghada 1-7

Cill na Martra booked themselves a date with Kanturk in the semi-final of the Bons Secours Cork PIFC after they recorded a comprehensive victory over Aghada in Ballincollig on Saturday.

This was an impressive all-round performance form Cill na Martra with Danny Ó Conaill and Seánie Ó Foirréidh solid at the back while up front Aghada had no answer to the triumvirate of Micheál Ó Deasúna, Damien Ó hUrdail and Cork star, Daniel Ó Duinnín, who kicked 3-10 between them, 3-9 of which came from play.

The burden of expectation, as it has done for a while, fell on the men from the Gaeltacht and they carried that burden easily here, as was shown in their 1-9 to 0-2 half-time lead. If Aghada were to sow a few doubts, they needed a fast start and while they enjoyed plenty of possession, they weren’t able to make it count on the scoreboard. A Fintan Cody point did cancel out an early effort from Ó Duinnín to leave the sides level after five minutes, but the Imokilly side weren’t to score again until Timmy Hartnett tapped over a score 23 minutes later.

In between, Cill na Martra showed their class as they were happy to soak up the Agahda pressure and punish them on the break. Ó Duinnín and Ó Deasúna kept the scoreboard ticking over as Ó hUrdail popped up everywhere, kicking three points before finishing a flowing move involving his partners in crime and Ciarán Ó Duinnín to the net to give his side a 1-7 to 0-1 lead after 25 minutes. Aghada did have their moments too, but they spurned seven chances, and that sucked the life from them until Hartnett added their second score. There was still time for further points from Ó Deasúna and Danny Ó Conaill to leave the Muskerry men in control at the interval.

Danny Creedon narrowed the gap on the resumption, but Cill na Martra’s response was emphatic as Ó Deasúna struck for his first goal while Ó Duinnín kicked his third point. A Cian Fleming effort for Agahda from distance then dropped short, allowing Jamie O’Hanlon to punch home but again, Ó Deasúna was on hand to kill off any notions Aghada may have harboured as he slipped home his second goal after good work from Gearóid Ó Goillidhe.

The game flatlined from there to the finish, as further points from Ó Deasúna and Ó Conaill pushed Cill na Martra further clear and as they emptied the bench, Aghada managed four in-a-row from Hartnett, Creedon (2) and Charlie Terry. Cill na Martra were still to have the last word though, as substitutes Shane Ó Duinnín and Antaine Ó Loingsigh found their range to put the gloss on a 3-14 to 1-7 win.

Scorers for Cill na Martra: M Ó Deasúna (2-4, 0-1 free), D Ó hUrdail (1-3), D Ó Duinnín (0-3), D Ó Conaill (0-2), S Ó Duinnín and A Ó Loingsigh (mark) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghada: D Creedon (0-3, 0-1 mark, 0-2 frees), J O’Hanlon (1-0), T Hartrnett (0-2), F Cody (0-1) and C Terry (mark) (0-1 each).

CILL NA MARTRA: P Ó Críodáin; T Ó Corcora, G Ó Mocháin, F Ó Faoláin; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Fóirréidh, C Ó Fóirréidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe (c); F Ó hÉalaithe, C Ó Duinnín , D Ó Duinnín; M Ó Duinnín, M Ó Deasúna, D Ó hUrdail. Subs: S Ó Duinnín for M Ó Duinnín (43 mins), C Mac Lochlainn for Ó hÉalaithe (47 mins), A Ó hUidhir for Ó Mocháin (51 mins), E Ó Conaill for D Ó Duinnín (53 mins), A Ó Loingsigh for Ó Cuana (55 mins).

AGHADA: C O’Shea; K O’Shea, R Power, J Colbert; J Tynan, J O’Donoghue, E Leahy; M Russell, P O’Neill; T Hartnett, D Creedon (c), A O’Connell; A Berry, F Cody, S Bennett. Subs: J O’Hanlon for Tynan and D Collins for Colbert (both h/t), C Fleming for Power (inj, 35 mins), C Terry for Bennett (41 mins), D Leahy for Cody (55 mins).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).