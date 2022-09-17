Mitchelstown march on but room for improvement

The Avondhu side edged through to the Cork IAHC final four. 
Mitchelstown booked their place in the last four. 

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 17:21
Barry O'Mahony

Mitchelstown 1-9 

Dromtarriffe: 0-11 

Mitchelstown’s aim to atone for two consecutive county final defeats is still on following their win over Dromtarriffe in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork IAFC. 

This quarter-final tie was played in Kanturk on Saturday evening. 

The Avondhu team have been knocking on the door over the past number of years, and after a narrow defeat to Rockchapel in the 2020 final and soundly beaten by Iveleary in last year’s decider, they hope to break the glass ceiling this campaign.

Dromtarriffe dominated for large periods of the game, they led 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time, led on by Conor O’Callaghan. The beaten team also missed some great goal chances and racked up a number of wides throughout.

Mitchelstown will have to improve going forward, Shane Beston netted a goal after 39 minutes, but the beaten team kept themselves in front two minutes into injury-time, 0-11 to 1-7, until Sean Walsh sent over two points to give Mitchelstown the win.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony 0-5 (0-4f), S Beston 1-0, S Walsh 0-2, M Keane 0-1, D Reidy-Price 0-1.

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: C O’Callaghan 0-5 (0-1f), K O’Sullivan 0-1, B O’Keeffe 0-1, E Murphy 0-1 (0-1f), M Healy 0-1, T Howard 0-1, D O’Connor 0-1.

Mitchelstown: L Hanna; L Finn, F Herlihy, K Roche; J O’Sullivan, J Mullins, C Hyland; P Magee, M Keane; D Dineen, S Beston, S Walsh; J Sheehan, A O’Brien, C O’Mahony.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for J O’Sullivan (22, inj), S Cahill for A O’Brien (45), D Reidy-Price for J Sheehan (50), S Kenneally for p Magee (52).

Dromtarriffe: D Mann; R Daly, M O’Brien, S Howard; A Daly, J Murphy, T Howard; A Buckley, M Healy; J Kelleher, E Murphy, B O’Keeffe; K O’Sullivan, D O’Keeffe, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: D O’Connor for A Daly (h-t), M Dennehy for J Kelleher (48), S O’Sullivan for R Daly (50), S Coyne for M Healy (58).

Referee: Cathal Nolan (Bishopstown).

