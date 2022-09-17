Watch: Mallow v Castlehaven, Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

The last-eight clash tops the bill for our live coverage this evening. 
Watch: Mallow v Castlehaven, Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

Mallow v Castlehaven: We'll be live from 6.35pm with pre-game build-up.

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 18:00

Mallow v Castlehaven is the second Cork Premier SFC quarter-final on our stacked card of live football action this evening.

Our cameras and crew are once again at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to capture the action for Examiner Sport subscribers. 

Mallow will have to take another step up from their impressive group stage exploits with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs. 

A quality-laden West Cork outfit will fancy their chances of progressing but we're promised an  intriguing battle from the Park. 

Commentator Mike Finnerty will be on the mic along with Brian Cuthbert, Noel O'Leary and Tony Davis, with pre-match build-up from 6.35pm. Do make sure to click through the virtual turnstile early and get the full benefit of our comprehensive pre-game coverage.

To watch the games, become an Irish Examiner subscriber for just €5 per month. Or you can watch a single game for €8 per match. Visit irishexaminer.com/liveevents.

More in this section

Éire Óg survive after nervy Newcestown relegation decider Éire Óg survive after nervy Newcestown relegation decider
Clinical Cill na Martra power past Aghada Clinical Cill na Martra power past Aghada
A general view of the Gaelic Grounds 19/5/2018 Mitchelstown march on but room for improvement
liveblog
Galway v Roscommon - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Kilshannig deservedly through to IAFC semi-final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s