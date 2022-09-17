Watch: Nemo Rangers v Carbery Rangers, Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

The last-eight clash leads out our live coverage from Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 
TUNE IN: Join us from 4.35pm for all the build up to the two quarter-finals. 

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 15:00

Strap in for another double helping of live, top-quality football action today.

Our cameras will be at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the intriguing clash of city heavyweights Nemo Rangers and Carbery Rangers in a Premier SFC last-eight battle. 

Mike Finnerty will call the action, flanked by Brian Cuthbert, Noel O'Leary and Tony Davis with pre-match build-up from 4.35pm. Make sure to log on early to get the full benefit of our comprehensive coverage. 

Nemo were the only club besides St Finbarr’s to emerge from the group phase with a 100% record, though the Barrs took the one semi-final berth on offer with a superior score difference.

Carbery Rangers had already secured a knockout place before their nine-point defeat by the Barrs last time out. The southside outfit will be fancied to progress but an excellent contest is in store this evening. 

To watch the games, become an Irish Examiner subscriber for just €5 per month. Or you can watch a single game for €8 per match. Visit irishexaminer.com/liveevents.

Later, we'll have the quarter-final between Castlehaven and Mallow. 

