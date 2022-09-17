Busy O’Driscoll has unfinished business with Carbery and Cork

Brian O’Driscoll has been busy. Very busy.

By his own calculations, tomorrow’s Cork football quarter-final against Ballincollig will be O’Driscoll’s 14th championship outing since June 9. That’s 14 games in 14 and a half weeks.

Within that hectic summer schedule, there was one two-and-a-half-week period rolling from the end of July to the middle of August where he played five championship games.

What else would you expect, though, when your sporting attention is spread across the Tadhg MacCarthaigh junior footballers, the Carbery division seniors, and the Bishopstown hurlers.

Of the three teams, just one - Carbery - is still standing in their respective championship.

Bishopstown’s hurlers are a few weeks gone from Cork’s little All-Ireland, while his native Tadhg MacCarthaigh exited the Carbery JAFC in dramatic fashion on Tuesday evening after O’Driscoll’s penalty in the eighth minute of second-half injury-time in their semi-final against Argideen Rangers was saved.

Behind by three when stepping up to the spot kick in Dunmanway, extra-time would have been called for had O’Driscoll been successful with his effort.

But enough about those fallen. Let’s focus on those still relevant, those for whom silverware is still a possibility.

That it is Carbery that is the last of O’Driscoll’s three teams still motoring along in their respective championship is probably not how he saw the season panning out.

You see, prior to June 9, Carbery hadn’t won a game in the Cork senior football championship in five years.

Each year they’d pitch up to play some other divisional entity or one of the two Cork city colleges and each year they’d come away disappointed and harbouring a sense of what if. The gaps to those bettering them in 2018, 19, and 20 of such minimal size that they were left wondering how far they’d go if they could just build up the slightest head of steam - easier said than done where divisional teams are concerned and where each player has separate commitments running in the background.

A slight restructure of the colleges/divisions section this season meant that irrespective of how their opening game went, they would be afforded a second outing. It was a tweak in format, says O’Driscoll, that lifted the pressure clean off their winless shoulders.

Three months on from that opener against Imokilly, Carbery have five wins under their belt and momentum in their sails. No team still remaining in the race for the Andy Scannell Cup has played as many championship games as the division from the south-west of the county.

“There is no doubt that we were coming into this year from a very low ebb given we hadn’t won a championship game since 2017. But it certainly wasn’t to do with lack of effort or lack of organisation from our management,” O’Driscoll remarked.

“This year, for whatever reason, there was more buy-in from the players. We managed to get better quality players on board. The Bantry lads came down from Senior A last year and they have thrown their lot in with Carbery, which is certainly a help.

“Once we beat Imokilly in the first game and had the monkey off the back, it was shoulders to the wheel from there on. Everybody just bought in and put club commitments to the side when they were with Carbery.”

Victory tomorrow would return the division to a first county semi-final since 2014 and leave them one hour from a first county final since 2004.

“When I started with the division in 2010, 2011, there was expectation every year that you were going to be competing at the highest level and be a team to be reckoned with. But unfortunately for a number of years that wasn’t the way it materialised. Duhallow, in fairness, they were the team flying the divisional flag on their own for a long time.

“This year, we managed to get a fairly decent team together, we were organised, and we were able to get back competing with the likes of Duhallow. And look, it is great to be back in the knockout stages.

“As a group of players, we sat down at the start of the year and we recognised we had enough quality to compete. And with everything, you are going to need a little bit of luck, which we got, and we are just happy to be out there flying the Carbery flag again.”

With 1-20 to his name, O’Driscoll is the current top-scorer in the Cork Premier SFC. He’s showing the sort of form that is sure to have caught the attention of new Cork boss John Cleary.

Having been let go from the county set-up in 2018, there’s definitely a sense of unfinished inter-county business for O’Driscoll.

“In one way, it is probably something that is not in my control. All I can really focus on at the moment is playing well with the teams I am playing with. But in the back of your mind, there is definitely a desire to get back in there because previously I mightn’t have always made the right decisions or gone down the correct route.

“Hindsight is a great thing, you learn from your mistakes and you would look to get back in there and see can you improve on what you did previously.”