Moving weekend in Kerry as contenders eye knockout berths

TODAY.

Group 2: East Kerry v Spa, Fitzgerald Stadium (P Curtin), 5.30pm: Injuries are hurting Spa, particularly the continued absence of Dara Moynihan. Having been well beaten last weekend, Spa need a win this evening to remain in the hunt for a quarter-final spot. That is most unlikely, however, given the loaded opposition they are facing.

Verdict: East Kerry.

Group 3: Austin Stacks v West Kerry, Connolly Park (T Corbett), 6pm: Austin Stacks won’t suffer this evening for the loss of midfielder Joe O’Connor to a season-ending ACL injury, but there is no doubt that his absence will impact on their back-to-back bid later in the championship. Led by Roibeárd Ó Sé, Killian Falvey, and Dara Ó Sé, there was enough in West Kerry’s first-half showing against Mid Kerry to suggest they’ll keep the champions honest here.

Verdict: Austin Stacks.

Group 4: St Brendan’s v Templenoe, Ardfert (P Hayes), 6pm: Semi-finalists in 2019, 20, and 21, St Brendan’s could find themselves out of the running for a quarter-final berth if they suffer a second defeat here. Templenoe will have been disgusted to let slip a six-point lead when sharing the spoils with South Kerry last weekend, but the fact remains that they are still unbeaten across five club and county championship games this season. That unbeaten run won’t end Saturday.

Verdict: Templenoe.

TOMORROW.

Group 3: Na Gaeil v Mid Kerry, Killeen (E Moran), 1.30pm: Na Gaeil’s forward unit has to impose itself far more than it did against Austin Stacks when all they managed from open play was 1-1. Do they consider breaking up the midfield partnership of Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry to position the former further up? Beaufort’s Jack O’Connor must be in line for promotion to the Mid Kerry team after kicking three from play when introduced last weekend. A second win for the division will take the pressure off ahead of their final group game against Stacks.

Verdict: Mid Kerry.

Group 1: Dr Crokes v Shannon Rangers, Lewis Road (JM Fitzgerald), 2.30pm: Shannon Rangers’ three-year run without a championship win has to come to an end tomorrow if they are to remain alive in the championship. Outside of their final quarter fade out, they can take plenty from their Round 1 defeat to Kenmare. However, they require more contributors on the scoresheet as Andrew Doherty and Cillian Langan kicked all bar one point of their 1-10 Round 1 total. At the other end, they’ll have a tough time stopping Crokes’ Cian McMahon and Tony Brosnan.

Verdict: Dr Crokes.

Group 1: St Kieran’s v Kenmare Shamrocks, Cordal (S Joy), 2.30pm: There is more in Kenmare than was shown when overcoming Shannon Rangers, especially when you consider Seán O’Shea didn’t score from play. St Kieran’s had battling first-round performers in Paul Walsh, Philip O’Connor, Thomas Lynch, and Brian Leonard, and they’ll need another big effort from these players to avoid back-to-back defeats.

Verdict: Kenmare.

Group 4: Feale Rangers v South Kerry, Páirc Mhic Shithigh (P O’Sullivan), 2.30pm: Feale Rangers will have taken massive confidence from ending the division’s five-year wait for a championship win last weekend. Moyvane’s Martin Stack kicked 0-11 of the division’s 0-15 against St Brendan’s, and so South Kerry will know that if they can hold the inside forward, that will send them well down the road to victory.

Verdict: South Kerry.

Group 2: Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Dingle, Strand Road (B O’Shea), 3.30 pm: With East Kerry their opponents in Round 3, Dingle will know the importance of bagging another two points before meeting the favourites. The Geaney’s - Paul, Mikey, and Dylan - will look to pick up where they left off against Spa, a game where they shared 3-7. For Kerins O’Rahilly’s, this is a season-defining fixture. Lose, and they won’t make the knockout stages. Can they lift morale after East Kerry thumping?

Verdict: Dingle.