Former camogie star Murphy appointed Clare GAA Head of Operations 

Murphy previously served as UL GAA Development Officer and as Development Coordinator for the Camogie Association
All change: Clare GAA will make several appointments in the coming months to newly created county board roles. File pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 22:35
Eoghan Cormican

Founding member of the Women’s GPA and former Clare camogie player Deirdre Murphy has been appointed as the new Head of Operations for Clare GAA.

Murphy previously served as UL GAA Development Officer and as Development Coordinator for the Camogie Association.

Murphy is the first of several appointments Clare GAA will look to make in the coming months as they set about filling newly created roles such as that of facilities manager, finance manager, and commercial and brand manager.

Said Clare GAA chairman Kieran Keating: “Based on her experience to date, and her enthusiasm for the position which saw her emerge as the outstanding candidate from our selection process, our management committee are confident that Deirdre will effectively and efficiently manage the combination of employee and volunteer roles within Clare GAA and will be a key member of our team as we look forward with optimism to the years ahead.”

