Tackle U18 age grade dilemma or watch talent drift away

Perhaps it was the deafening noise of the inter-county train, or maybe it was the shelving of Special Congress and the realisation this brought that the can has been kicked all the way into next spring.

One way or the other, debate surrounding the contentious - and unresolved - issue of underage grades quietened in recent months. A leading ticket item in the run-up to annual Congress last February, it slipped back down the GAA agenda thereafter.

That is not to say, of course, there had been any abating of grassroots discontentment with U17 as the minor grade and the void this created for stranded U18s. Oh no, that discontentment remains as fervent as ever.

But when a mooted Special Congress to deal with age-grade motions either defeated or not dealt with at annual Congress was abandoned, the prevailing feeling was this issue would not again clear its throat until the run-up to Congress 2023.

Cork County Board officers, however, had no intention of waiting until next spring.

Yours truly - for both my penance and continuing education – is a permanent fixture at the monthly meetings of the Cork County Board. And it is extremely rare that a monthly meeting passes by without some mention of the new underage grades - U13, U15, and U17 - that took effect from last year.

At the August meeting, the conversation gathered pace. There was talk of a possible Cork motion to return minor to U18 and have partial decoupling whereby Cork clubs in the lower adult grades could call on U18 players.

Having gone away and checked the validity of this proposal with Croke Park, the response received by county CEO Kevin O’Donovan was not what Cork had been hoping for.

Introducing a county bye-law that would enable Cork return minor to U18 was not permitted under general rule, meaning the only other avenue open to them was to seek a derogation from general rule.

But as O’Donovan explained at Tuesday’s September meeting, there was no chance of Central Council granting a derogation at the same time as a Croke Park sub-committee is examining underage grades.

O’Donovan told club delegates the county would have to “hold tough” for the moment. But little appetite is there for such. The appetite is for change, or rather a return to what was there previously.

When U17 replaced U18 as the minor grade last year, Cork put on a one-off U18 competition to cater for the players caught between the shifting age-grade stools.

In 2022, a new U19 League and Championship structure was introduced. The new grade, though, has proven “a complete disaster”, according to Cork vice-chairman Pat Horgan, as some teams refused to participate, while others who indicated they would then went and conceded fixtures. The take-up was less than 50%. It’s a story similar to the experiences of other counties.

The failure of the U19 grade to catch on means there is nothing for an 18-year-old player on that very long road from underage to adult. They either swim with the club’s senior, intermediate, or junior team straight out of the U17 ranks, or they drift away.

And make no mistake, that drift has started.

Irrespective of the proposals that come from the Croke Park sub-committee and irrespective of what comes out of Congress 2023, former Cork U21 hurling manager Damien Irwin says the county must run an U18 competition in 2023.

“If we don’t, the drift away from the GAA will be significant. There will be lots of boys, promising young players at 17 but not quite ready for the bigger stuff, who will go to college and will not come back. There has to be a push on for an U18 competition, that’s absolutely essential,” says Irwin.

The former Cork hurler would also like to see the U21 grade return in Cork next year, a proposal O’Donovan has said will likely come to pass once the U18 situation has been clarified.

“We can’t consider U21 until we fix U18,” O’Donovan explains.

“We all know that an U18 competition that isn’t decoupled in some way is going to end up like our U19 competition this year which was squeezed on all sides by all other competitions.

“If we fix U18 and leave underage work down from there, then we can find what is the right age group above that because we need one more for players to transition, like U20 or U21.

“For now, it looks like we might be better off holding tough. Congress is next February, so we could still be agile to move straight after that if we had a vision for an U18 competition, subject to what was decided at Congress.”

Move they and others must for counties can’t let another year slip by where 17 and 18-year-olds are left out in the cold.