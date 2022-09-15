Rochford finds a good fit alongside McStay. Just don't call it unfinished business

The fit as assistant manager and vision of Kevin McStay convinced former boss Stephen Rochford to return to the Mayo fold.

After stepping down in 2018 following three seasons in charge, the Crossmolina man joined Declan Bonner in Donegal up to this year and was linked to coaching/managerial positions in Meath and Roscommon.

However, McStay’s plan and being assigned the No.2 position were two pulling factors in agreeing to put his name on the former Roscommon boss’ ticket.

“It wasn’t long and hard by any means; a quick reflection just as regards the role Kevin had set out to me but I think within 24 hours we were sitting down planning ahead," Rochford explained.

“Being involved with Mayo, it’s seven or eight years ago. It was a big job and I was involved in it and loved every minute, even with difficult times but I really loved it. The opportunity to come back and work with Kevin and seeing the plans that he had in place made that decision quite simple.”

And that vision of McStay’s? Rochford doesn’t give too much away – the players will be the first audience, he says – only to admire the management team he has put together and his belief that it will be a cohesive one from Donie Buckley who worked with him during his own time as manager to club-mate Damien Mulligan.

“The calibre of people he had on his list; obviously, I would have played and Damien would have minded me a bit when he was coming on the scene. He doesn’t look that much older than me, but he is a bit!" added Rochford.

“But I’ve obviously worked with Damien, Kevin was my coach at U21 level, and he doesn’t show his age either! But again, as a young boy going to Croke Park in the 80’s Liam McHale was a Mayo hero and that's without some of that other vision, which is for the player group to hear firstly, with respect."

Brains trust: Mayo manager Kevin McStay, left, and assistant manager Stephen Rochford during a Mayo GAA press conference at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

After Bonner stepped aside, McStay approached Rochford through an intermediary. He is glad to help share the burden that both he and the new manager know comes with the role and is arguably only getting greater.

“I suppose in some ways I see what Kevin is saying in relation to the workload that’s in being a manager and having that space to be able to do all the bits that maybe I was a little blind to in 2015," he added. "The game has moved on and even Kevin was talking about the pace of how games are coming now. It’s going to be relentless. Hopefully, we are right into the thick of it.

“I have a young family, I better say that’s a big job and it’s an important job but that has its demands as well. There’s all of those factors. When Kevin came, as I’ve touched on, the fit for me was into the role as assistant manager and coach and I’m more than happy to be in there.”

Rochford was loathed to say he’s back to complete what he almost achieved in 2016 and ‘17.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say unfinished (business)," he insisted. "Each year is its own year, you move on. It’s a new squad, there’s new people to it, it’s a new management team. Mayo are still a top team in my eyes, they are competing at the very top.

“The only business – not necessarily unfinished business – is to get to the work that’s in front of us now which is the club games and the squad and taking that step-by-step, heading for the pre-season.”

The 43-year-old admits he will be more involved in hands-on coaching this time around.

“I’ve been on a learning journey as such in Donegal, I had to learn plenty up there and Ulster championship is enlightening in terms of what it brings," Rochford said.

“I’d like to think I’ll bring some of that back to the group as well and looking forward to pivoting the role from being not as deeply involved in the coaching when I was here last, to now being in deep."