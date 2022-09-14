Bowe: Tipp must lift physicality to match Limerick

Tipperary’s hurlers are confident they have a bank of strength and conditioning work ahead of them this winter to compete with the game’s leading lights, says forward Conor Bowe.

The Moyne-Templetuohy man believes it’s the one area where both he and the group can improve for the 2023 season as Liam Cahill takes charge with Michael Bevans and S&C coach Tommy Ryan.

“If we want to try and match Limerick and the other counties who are at the top table, we have to match them physically first of all,” Bowe insists. “There is no doubt we have hurling ability to match them, the skill work and all that. It’s about now being able to rival them with our strength, with our running. Now is the time to make up that ground so it’s full steam ahead for the S&C stuff this winter.”

With his club having maintained their premier intermediate status but missing out on the quarter-finals, Bowe reckons he has his first break from hurling since primary school. Nevertheless, the 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner intends getting a headstart on his conditioning.

He states his goal plainly. “Getting up to the physical levels that are demanded. Grand, I had a bit of success at under-age level but I don’t think I have pushed on fully physically, getting the correct muscle around my body, gained the correct conditioning to run for 70-plus minutes with the most conditioned fellas in the country.

“I have no problem saying I haven’t got to that level yet. I’d like to see how I can get there during the winter. It’s the most obvious area for improvement – lads are always looking to be fitter, faster, stronger – and it’s certainly the focus for me in the coming month.”

In his senior championship debut, a hand injury against Waterford at the end of the first half of the opening round of the Munster SHC when he had been showing well largely put paid to Bowe’s campaign. “I went up to catch a ball and I came down and my finger was minced meat. I had to get on with it and I got back but there were complications with a few tendons severed. But look at what happened to poor (Seamus) Callanan this year, a broken bone in his hand similar to me, he gets a bad infection with it and he’s out for 10 weeks.” The last five weeks have been tumultuous ones for Bowe and fellow Tipperary players following the tragic death of their team-mate Dillon Quirke last month while playing for Clonoulty-Rossmore. Bowe was honoured to carry Quirke’s coffin and wants to do him justice in the blue and gold. “The best way we can carry Dillon’s memory is to do what he would have done and that’s give 110% and be as genuine as we possibly can be and push on for Tipperary.” As the evenings close in, there will be more time for reflection on his loss and Bowe knows talking and keeping active will be helpful. “You can find going away for an evening and having a couple of drinks or a coffee or a really good, effective gym session can be good for the head. Sometimes, the most important thing for a hurler is to get away from hurling and then be able to come back to what you do loving. It’s about finding your own peace in yourself.” Working in a unique promotional role with Tipperary sponsors FiServ across the county this past summer and now based in their Nenagh offices where he is a project manager, Bowe was well able to gauge the level of expectation in the county.

As much as the seniors’ season disappointed, another under-age All-Ireland title combined with good quality club championships and Cahill’s appointment in mid-July has generated excitement. “The Tipperary supporters are hopeful. They want us to be successful and are hoping Liam can deliver it and get us back to Croke Park as soon as possible.” Bowe is deeply grateful to Colm Bonnar for giving him his senior debut in Walsh Park as he is now stirred about working again with his old U21 management team of Cahill and Bevans not to mention recently-retired star Pádraic Maher who is on board as a selector with Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan.

He says of Cahill and Bevans: “They will want players who are absent of ego but have enough confidence to go out and give absolutely everything for the cause. With every group they’ve worked with, they have wanted sincerity. Genuine, loyal players. I’ve no doubt that will be reflected in the panel they pick.

“Liam is a proven man and he is used to the club and inter-county scene in Tipperary. He knows what is there and whether I’m part of that panel or not I don’t know but please God I will be.

“Pádraic is just an example of what a GAA player should be. He’s definitely going to be imparting his belief systems in regards to preparations and dealing with pressure. He’s going to an invaluable member of Liam’s management.” * Conor Bowe is promoting Tipperary GAA and FiServ’s “Semple Field Day” in FBD Semple Stadium this Sunday in aid of the county’s north and south hospices in Nenagh and Clonmel. UPMC have committed to matching donations made by the county’s GPs towards the event, which features a host of family-centred activities and commences at 1pm.