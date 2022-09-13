Dessie Hutchinson vows milestone win won't damage Munster hopes

Ballygunner joint-captain Dessie Hutchinson has no fears the group will rest on their laurels after completing the nine-in-a-row in Waterford.

The All-Ireland champions switch focus to Munster in November and their star forward doesn’t anticipate there will be any let-up in their approach as they look to retain their provincial title.

“I know that is very easy for me to say here but I have never seen such a hungry and determined group of players to represent the club the way that we do,” says Hutchinson. “And that’s the way it is, it is all player-driven.

“Darragh (O’Sullivan, manager) and David Franks put everything in store for us to go and do that but within the team there is a huge drive and honestly they are the best bunch of people out there. If somebody does leave somebody down, they will know about it. There is huge responsibility between everybody in there and there are new leaders coming through all the time.”

Just as they parked the All-Ireland win over Ballyhale Shamrocks last February, they will put aside this latest record-equalling county final win over Mount Sion, Hutchinson insists.

Speaking of moving on from that dramatic win over Shamrocks, he recalls: “It is difficult but when you have new players coming into the panel, some lads came up from minor last year – the likes of Patrick Fitzgerald, Cormac Cantwell, Cian Troy, all these lads added huge energy to the group.

“Once the celebrations finished maybe back in mid-March, it was all about getting back into the field and go again, go again. We want to win as much as we can and that’s what it is all about.”

Along with some others from the team, Hutchinson will now fill his time with Gaultier in the senior football championship. “A small club out in Dunmore East that a few of us play with, so that’s where we go to now. There is supposed to be a game next week but hopefully it might be changed because of the fact we were in the county final here.

“The family is steeped in the football as well so it’s important that we go back and show that. We are all one big community and you have to give something to them too, you know. A lot of us love playing the football, too. Definitely need a small bit of a break, it has been a long time on the road.”

The switch of codes will help to bridge the eight-week gap to a Munster club SHC quarter-final against the winners from Tipperary but hurling training won’t be long in returning.

“We’ll be back on the field not this Tuesday (today) but the following Tuesday ready to go again.”

Hutchinson is sure to be a key component in Davy Fitzgerald’s plans for Waterford next season and the 25-year-old, the county’s sole All-Star nominee this year, still has high expectations for the group despite their early 2022 championship exit.

“I think it’s exciting for everybody, Davy is a proven manager, any team he has gone to he has done really well so we are really excited to have him in. Hopefully, he is going to bring something to us which we haven’t had before and I’ve no doubt he will bring that. There is an exciting group of players there and it would be a shame if we don’t go on and do something with the team that is there.

“Obviously, the inter-county season was disappointing and it was tough to take. Everybody probably let themselves down a small bit, but when you come back to a group like this you just kind of forget about it and your total focus is on winning again with Ballygunner.”